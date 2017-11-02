33 of the weirdest and wildest movie villains of all time

They say that no idea is original, but there have certainly been some weird and wild movie villains over the years.

From not-so-terrifying toy robots to un-frightening foodstuffs, we dive into the weird world of unlikely, and often unwise, movie villains. Join us on a journey through film history to see the very worst in villians from the big screen.

"A chemical accident turns ordinary donuts into bloodthirsty killers." The synopsis of this one gives us an insight into a film that flips the food chain on its head and sees sugary treats getting their sticky revenge on mankind. Watch what you crave, as one day it might come back to bite you.

An angry tyre is out roaming the streets with murder on its mind and blood on its tracks. This innocuous bit of rubber has "destructive psionic powers" allowing it to wreak havoc and destruction wherever it treads.

M. Night Shyamalan films are known for their weirdness, but this one was something special. Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel and others spend their time trying to escape from a natural disaster. No one is quite sure what's causing the problem, but something is making everyone in the world commit suicide. It could be the wind or maybe it's the trees. You'll have to watch to find out.

This black comedy/horror flick is set in New Zealand and involves a genetic experiment gone horribly wrong that turns the local sheep into ferocious carnivorous killing machines. Will our heroes survive or will the furry bleaters get the better of mankind?

There's a reason your parents told you to say no to drugs, though this probably wasn't it. When some stoners get their hands on a gigantic bong with magical powers, things start to go horribly wrong when the smokers are pulled into another reality from which there is no escape.

The Gingerdead Man is the first in a series of films that even resulted in a crossover film with the Evil Bong. When a killer is executed for his crimes, his body is cremated and for some reason, a witch mixes his ashes with gingerbread spice which is later baked into, yep, you guessed it, a murderous gingerbread man. Is no foodstuff sacred?

A young woman is terminally ill with leukaemia. Undergoing chemotherapy treatment she loses all her hair and seeing her misery her sister buys her a wig. Unbeknown to them, the wig had been made form the hair of a corpse. The wig turns out to be possessed and trouble ensues. As if having a terminal illness wasn't enough!

When Bobby proposed to Karen, it should have a wonderfully happy day for them both, but their next-door neighbour, who happens to be a voodoo priestess, is seething with jealousy. She uses her powers to set a killer blow-up sex doll loose to ruin their plans.

When a bunch of college students find themselves on a remote island, handcuffed together for the sake of an odd underwear collecting competition, they get more than they bargain for when they happen across a cursed piñata. The evil piñata is set loose on a murderous rampage and the teens have to fight for their lives in order to survive. There's no sweet ending here.

It's no real surprise to see spiders as the villain in a film. Plenty of people across the world suffer from Arachnophobia after all. What is weird is these spiders are the result of a genetic experiment gone awry on a space shuttle in the middle of a meteor shower. When will scientists learn not to play God?

When Detective Luigi Mackeroni is sent to investigate a series of bizarre attacks a hotel, he quickly finds a bunch of the guests have had their penises bitten off. You'll never guess who the culprit is though.

When a popular virtual reality game is re-created in real life, players find themselves locked in a battle for their lives as a tiny robot has been programmed to win at all costs. Although not much of a threat at first as only armed with a compressed air gun, the robot (Evolver) becomes smarter and more dangerous as the game progresses. Then people start dying and fast.

This one makes us itchy just thinking about it. When inner-city teens are taken to the wilderness to commune with nature, wildlife bites back. A swarm of gigantic, steroid-riddled ticks come out of the undergrowth to suck on their blood. Delicious.

Don't lose your cool but this one is about a killer refrigerator. When Steve and Eileen move into a new apartment, they discover the fridge is out to get them. Not only is the fridge killing people, it's also driving others insane with visions and nightmares. Turns out this fridge is from the fires of hell and is under the control of the dark lord himself.

When a health inspector is sent to a rural town to investigate why people keep dying, he discovers an angry strain of deadly slugs killing off the townsfolk. The slugs have apparently gained their deadliness from a local toxic waste dump. We assume a big pile of salt isn't enough to kill them or this would be one short film.

This flick takes two things science fiction is determined to convince us are evil and out to kill us - clowns and aliens - and puts them together with hilariously scary results. If you suffer from clown related phobia, we'd recommend giving this one a miss.

A mysterious goo is discovered oozing from the ground and turns out to be delicious. When marketed as a tasty pudding, it sells by the bucket-load thanks to its addictive qualities. But things turn tragic when its discovered "The Stuff" (as it's known) is actually a parasite that turns consumers into zombies.

"Christine" is a cult-classic movie by John Carpenter based on the written works of Steven King. In the modern world where self-driving, AI-powered cars are just over the horizon, it's not too hard to believe that a car could have a mind of its own. This one though, is out for bloody revenge. Is anyone safe from her wrath?

This one is likely not suitable for the claustrophobes amongst us. "The Lift" is a Dutch horror film where an elevator has a mind of its own and begins killing anyone and everyone who dares to use it in a variety of different and tragic ways. We think we might take the stairs in future.

When a grieving woman decides to stay in the home of her recently deceased aunt, she finds herself haunted by a black hearse and its creepy driver. The same hearse that crashed after carrying her aunt's body to the funeral. The driver and the coffin were never found, so maybe there's more afoot?

Is nowhere safe? Now we've even got to worry about where we lay our weary head at night. This man-eating bed is chomping down on anyone who dares to get a good night's rest. The humble bed is one of the most unlikely villains we've ever heard of, but demon possession gets the best of anything on the big screen, so even between the sheets you're not safe.

When millions of flesh-eating worms burst forth from the ground and start chomping down on the local townsfolk, no one can believe their eyes. Maybe they're just out to get revenge on the fishermen who used them as bait?

After probably getting fed up with people being unable to decide whether they're a fruit or a vegetable, some angry tomatoes go on a rampage and start attacking local people and pets. A special government task force is setup to investigate and end their killing spree.

Fluffy bunnies might be cute and delightful to cuddle, but the giant mutated carnivorous killer bunny rabbits in Night of the Lepus are anything but friendly. Again, a classic case of genetic experiments gone wrong, this film is full of furry fury and shows there's no end to the woe scientists can create.

It's the revenge of the Thanksgiving turkey when a mad scientist turns a biker into a giant turkey monster and sets him loose on a gang of drug dealers. The blood-crazed turkey man craves the blood of drug addicts and goes on a killing rampage. Will anyone be able to stop this massive clucker?

There are plenty of nasty and dangerous Jellyfish in the sea, so it's perhaps no surprise to see them featured as the villain in this film. This monster jellyfish is different though because he can walk on land and he's soon carrying victims off to his secret underground lair.

A small band of castaways find themselves under the power of some hallucinogenic mushrooms causing them to become mutated wrecks of their former selves. This Japanese film caused controversy around the time of its release as the mutants looked much like the real-life victims of the atomic bomb from WW2. Once again though, it does feel like the horror film industry is trying to remind us to say no to drugs.

A meteor shower hits the Earth and with it comes tall, aggressive man-eating plants that are wreaking havoc and death on what is left of humanity. With most of mankind blinded by the shower, only a handful of survivors are left to find the key to the plant's destruction and the survival of the human race. Man-eating plants that can walk on their roots sound like a really bad day for vegans and meat-lovers alike.

Telepathic aliens, a radioactive cloud and people being decapitated - this film has it all. We're not too sure where the giant eye comes into play with this one but it's certainly intriguing and very, very weird.

A brain shaped creature from outer space comes to Earth and uses his vastly destructive powers and might to bend the world to his will. You'd think a giant brain would have more to think about than the destruction of inferior life forms, but apparently not.

The Shaft is the American remake of the 1983 classic "The Lift" with pretty much the same premise - a deadly elevator is ending lives across 102 floors of a skyscraper.

A serial killer is genetically mutated in an unfortunate car accident which somehow turns him into a murderous snowman with a frosty temperament. Of course, he's out for revenge we just hope he can chill out.

The average ant can carry between 10 and 50 times its own bodyweight and run at tremendous speeds. So when a colony of giant ants is mutated by radiation from an atomic bomb blast mankind has plenty of trouble on its hands.

This film was one of the first ever "big bug" movies to hit the big screen and many "nuclear monster" style movies followed in the years after.

What a wonderfully collection of weird villains, we're sure you'll agree. Any corkers we've missed? Let us know in the comments.