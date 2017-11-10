Canton DM5 will fill your room with TV-boosting sound from a compact body

German audio manufacturer Canton has announced its latest soundbar in the DM5. It joins a roster of other top-performing soundbars and soundbases in the DM range, but has a much smaller footprint for those short on space.

The DM5 is designed to sit neatly in front of your TV on a bench, in a gap within a cabinet or mounted on the wall. It's minimal, yet premium design, including glass top, help it to fit into most interiors.

You don't need to worry about the positioning affecting the sound, as Canton has implemented three equaliser modes that will adjust the sound profile depending on where you put it to maximise sound quality and output.

It's not just your TV's sound that the DM5 can boost either, as it has aptX Bluetooth support built-in for wirelessly streaming music from your computer or mobile device.

1/3 Canton

Whatever your audio source is, it will be fired into the room with 120 Watts of power behind it in a 2.1-channel configuration. A range of sources can be connected to the DM5, too, via digital optical, digital coaxial or an analogue line-in.

Along with the equaliser modes to counter for positioning, Canton has also implemented a Voice mode, which boosts dialogue clarity and Hotel, which sets a maximum volume level that only you can control. The DM5 can be controlled either via the supplied remote control or your TV remote.

The Canton DM5 is available now in black or silver for £299.