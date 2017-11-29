  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Damson launches the S-Series totally wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system

|
1/1 Damson
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

UK audio company Damson has announced a completely wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system - except for power cables of course - at an affordable price to bring the enveloping sound technology to more homes.

The S-Series Atmos speaker package has been made in collaboration with Dolby and comprises a soundbar, subwoofer, 2 S-Cube surround speakers and the all-important Dolby Atmos speaker that docks onto the S-Bar soundbar.

You don't need an AV receiver or any other amplifier to decode a Dolby Atmos signal from movies and games, as the S-Woofer subwoofer has a PCB board inside that handles all decoding duties. If you don't have any Dolby Atmos content, then you can still use the S-Series system, as it can handle Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby TrueHD codecs, too.

All the components within the S-Series Atmos speaker system connect to each other via JetStreamNet, Damson's very own wireless mesh network.

Because it's not reserved for just the S-Series system, other JetStreamNet-compatible speakers can be connected to create a full multi-room audio system around the home.

The Damson S-Series Dolby Atmos speaker package is available to pre-order now for £800.

PopularIn TV
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Netflix profile icons getting a facelift, choose your fave characters
Comments