Damson launches the S-Series totally wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system

UK audio company Damson has announced a completely wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system - except for power cables of course - at an affordable price to bring the enveloping sound technology to more homes.

The S-Series Atmos speaker package has been made in collaboration with Dolby and comprises a soundbar, subwoofer, 2 S-Cube surround speakers and the all-important Dolby Atmos speaker that docks onto the S-Bar soundbar.

You don't need an AV receiver or any other amplifier to decode a Dolby Atmos signal from movies and games, as the S-Woofer subwoofer has a PCB board inside that handles all decoding duties. If you don't have any Dolby Atmos content, then you can still use the S-Series system, as it can handle Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby TrueHD codecs, too.

All the components within the S-Series Atmos speaker system connect to each other via JetStreamNet, Damson's very own wireless mesh network.

Because it's not reserved for just the S-Series system, other JetStreamNet-compatible speakers can be connected to create a full multi-room audio system around the home.

The Damson S-Series Dolby Atmos speaker package is available to pre-order now for £800.