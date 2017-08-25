Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor: When is it and how can I watch it online?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. one of the most decorated boxers of his generation, is set to take on Conor McGregor, who is possibly the best ultimate fighting champion, in a bout that is set to generate around $700 million, and $100 million for each fighter.

The two men will lock gloves in Las Vegas this weekend in what has been one of the most hyped fights in recent times, and will likely be one of the most viewed sporting events in history.

But when will the fight be broadcast and where can you watch? Read on to find out.

The big money fight will take place on 26 August at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will be broadcast from 6pm PT / 9pm ET or from 2am BST on Sunday 27 August. The main event will probably start around 5am BST as there are a number of other fights taking place beforehand.

So if you're in the UK, you may want to get some sleep in during the day to make sure you stay awake.

Sky has the exclusive rights in the UK, while in the US the big fight is being shown on Showtime. Although Sky has the exclusive rights in the UK you'll still be able to watch it a number of ways if you don't subscribe to the Sky TV service.

The best place to watch it in the UK will be on Sky Sports Box Office. You can purchase the fight for £19.95, but if you phone up to book, note that the price will increase to £26.95 after midnight on Friday 25 August. The fight will also be available through Now TV.

Sky Sports Box Office will replay the fight at 10am and 5pm on Sunday 27 August.

> Book online on Sky

If you don't have a Sky set-top box, you can still watch the fight through the Sky Sports Box Office app, available on PC, Mac, Now TV, iPhone and Android devices. If you sign up to watch the fight via the app, you won't be able to watch it through a Sky or Virgin Media set-top box.

Virgin customers can watch through Sky Sports Box Office. It will cost £19.95 for standard definition or £20.95 for HD.

> Book online on Virgin Media

You can watch through the UFC app on the Xbox One. However, it seems this feature may only be available in the US. We've checked here in the UK, and i says Content Blocked. Sky Sports Box Office should have exclusive rights to show the fight at home in the UK.

If you don't have a way to watch the fight at home, you can take a trip down to your local Vue cinema to watch it on the big screen. Tickets at Vue cinemas in London will cost £22.99, or screens outside the capital will charge £20.00. Screenings begin at 11.45pm on Saturday night, and last until just gone 7am on Sunday.

> Head to MyVue.com to find out more

If you're happy not to watch, you can listen to the commentary free on BBC Radio 5 Live. The boxing coverage will start at 5am BST, but the commentary will be repeated every hour from 6am, so you can catch up with the action on Sunday morning.

Showtime

If you're watching at home in America, you can order the fight through Showtime PPV for a rather costly $99.99 for high definition, or $89.99 in standard definition.

Live in Las Vegas

However, if you have very deep pockets, you can still get tickets to see the fight live in Las Vegas. Tickets range from $1,500 all the way up to $15,000. That £20 fee to watch it through Sky suddenly seems incredibly reasonable.