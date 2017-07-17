First look of Ready Player One movie shows Spielberg gets it right

Although we're in the middle of the blockbuster movie season, with major films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and War of the Planet of the Apes thrilling cinema audiences worldwide, the biggest movie story to emerge concerns a film not out for almost a year.

Ready Player One is one of the most eagerly anticipated films for 2018. Not only is it based on the hugely popular novel by Ernest Cline, it is being directed by Steven Spielberg, his first major sci-fi movie since War of the Worlds in 2005.

The 2012 book and therefore movie, are set in 2044 where the world has been ravaged by climate change, poverty, famine and other man-made disasters. The population, therefore, take to VW to live happier lives inside a virtual world, and when the chance to win control over that virtuascape and a vast fortune come knocking on lead character Wade Watts' life, it changes things forever.

There are also plenty of nods to 80s pop culture along the way.

We can see Watts in the first look picture exclusively posted by Entertainment Weekly. And even just from one promotional still, we can see that it has Spielberg's trademark look and attention to detail.

Ready Player One will be released in UK and US cinemas and theatres on 30 March 2018. It features Tye Sheridan (Cyclops in the latest X-Men movies) as Watts. Simon Pegg and Silicon Valley's TJ Miller also star.