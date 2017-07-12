Loewe bild 5 is an 'affordable' slice of stylish TV

German TV manufacturer Loewe has added yet another screen to the bild series of TVs in the bild 5. It joins the bild 7.77 and bild 9. While the bild 5 is an incredibly good looking screen, it's the price that is perhaps the most attractive aspect of it, as it starts at £2,990. That's £4,000 less than the bild 9 and a huge £10,000 less than the 77-inch bild 7.77.

But just because Loewe has scrimped on the price in relative terms, it doesn't mean you're getting any less of a TV. The bild 5 is an OLED TV, available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants, that draws heavily on 1960s style for its looks. It's available in natural silver oak and high gloss piano black finishes, and is incredibly thin at 4.9mm. Not quite LG Signature OLED W levels of thinness, but svelte all the same.

The 4K OLED panel supports both HDR and Dolby Vision, so it will happily handle any content you can throw at it, assuming you have access to it, and will fire out high quality sound from the integrated 80 watt soundbar.

If you want to ramp up the home theatre experience you can do so by connecting the bild 5 to Loewe's very own klang 1 or wireless klang 5 speakers for a 5.1 surround sound system, as the TV has its very own 5.1 audio channel decoder onboard.

The Loewe bild 5 is supplied with a tripod style stand, which is available in colour matching silver oak or piano black colours. Alternatively, optional aluminium floor and table stands are available, alongside fixed and articulated wall mounts.

The Loewe bild 5 is available now and will set you back £2,990 for the 55-inch model, or £4,490 for the 65-inch model.