11 best movies and TV shows to get the most from your OLED and Ambilight TV

With the emergence of OLED as a TV technology, and its deep, involving black levels and vibrant colours, certain movies and TV shows have never looked so good in the home.

Then add Philips' proprietary Ambilight tech to the mix, where the action on screen is extended through embedded lights around the edges of the television to create stunning vistas in your living room.

If you throw in 4K and high dynamic range (HDR), which the amazing Philips 901F OLED TV supports, you end up with engrossing movie experiences even a cinema can't match.

Here then are 11 movies and TV shows that look stunning on an OLED TV with Ambilight. You'll never want to leave the house.

There are few modern movies with such a distinct style as George Miller's latest Mad Max flick. Its vibrant, contrast heavy imagery suits OLED superbly, with a fantastic HDR transfer available on the 4K Ultra HD version. The stark, purposely saturated colours also make Ambilight effects dance - ably creating the apocalyptic Australian outback in your living room.

Although Gravity was specifically filmed to be best viewed in 3D, OLED picture technology does an excellent job of presenting a 2D picture. Deep black levels and space scenes make superb bedfellows, but it is the nuances in the shades in-between that can be lost on a less worthy television. You'd also think that Ambilight wouldn't come into play much, but the subtle lighting brings yours eyes to the action.

The BBC nature series was the first to be filmed in 4K and HDR, so we thoroughly recommend you pick up the excellent 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set. Each episode focuses on different planetary conditions and locations, so the wealth of colours and ambience on show fit perfectly with Ambilight.

We could have chosen any one of Pixar's animated movies, they are all so vibrant and superbly rendered. However, Inside Out stands out most as the one that suits OLED and Ambilight best thanks to its very reliance on different, bold colours in the form of the five emotion characters. Watch this on the Philips 901F and the depth of contrast, even on normal, non-HDR Blu-ray, makes it look 3D. Plus, the colourfield projected by Ambilight throughout is magical.

The latest Star Trek movie has so many explosions and neon lighting effects that you require a stunningly accurate TV to give it justice. There are also many dark scenes in the film, which, when played in HDR on the 4K Blu-ray, desire an OLED set like the Philips to bring out the individual elements in the shadows. Ambilight here adds majesty to the experience.

Ambilight is the winner here, casting the reds and oranges you see on the film onto your back wall, transporting you to the lonely, stark Mars on which Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is stranded. The 4K transfer of this film is particularly wonderful, with the crispness of Ultra high definition matched well with the tangible HDR colourfield.

Of all the TV shows currently available, Game of Thrones presents some of the biggest challenges for visual representation. All the characters are dotted around Westeros and Essos and thus the locations are markedly different in style, colour and tone. You need an accurate television to make them look equally brilliant. By expanding the experience beyond the screen with Ambilight, it helps drawer you into the story further. Just beware the White Walkers. You'll feel frosty.

Another film shot with the intention that it would be presented in 3D, Life of Pi is easily one of the most beautiful movies ever made, even in 2D. Its stark colours and reliance on contrast in scenes, both figuratively and literally, means it is one of the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays around for any set, let alone an OLED panel. Even the standard Blu-ray works beautifully with the tech and Ambilight combined.

The Man in the High Castle, available to stream in 4K HDR on Amazon Video with a Prime subscription is dark in tone and picture. You need an able set to ensure details are lost in the shadows and the Philips 901F is such a TV. The clever colour wash put on the series makes great use of Ambilight to bring you into the plot. Two seasons are currently available to stream.

Christopher Nolan's second (and best) Batman film, The Dark Knight, is a visual feast. Moody night scenes require every bit of black level guile an OLED TV affords, while the neon lighting and slight sepia tone at times give Ambilight a challenge it capably accepts - especially during the 16:9 sections shot originally for the IMAX presentation. We've also heard it's coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray in the near future. Lovely.

Available as an amazing Blu-ray remaster, the 1939 classic shows off both OLED and Ambilight technologies superbly. It starts (and ends) in sepia tones that the deep black levels of OLED amplify well, while the Technicolor mainstay of the movie is so vibrantly realised that it bellies the film's age. We hope we look this good when we're 78 years-old.

