Hulu with Live TV: Price, live channels, and how it works

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking for live TV but don't want to commit to signing up for cable, Hulu just might be for you.

Ever since 2017, the Disney-owned platform has offered a range of live television packages. Hulu with Live TV plans currently start at $69.99 per month, which includes not only over 75 Live TV channels, but access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. A Hulu with Live TV package is perfect for cord-cutters who already love streaming but miss the convenience of watching shows live, local programming, and sports.

So, here's everything you need to know about Hulu with Live Tv, including how it works.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a premium streaming service in the US. It offers video content such as hit television shows and feature-length movies. For $7.99 per month, you get access to Hulu's content library, but for $14.99 per month, you can enjoy a commercial-free experience. It's different from Hulu with Live TV.

What is Hulu with Live TV?

Hulu with Live TV is a live TV streaming service. It allows Hulu to better compete with Sling TV, YouTube TV, and other services that offer live TV and cloud DVR features. Hulu with Live TV is a $70 bundle that provides access to on-demand content in addition to live TV from over 75 channels (depending on your area), plus unlimited cloud DVR space. You can manage up to six profiles and up to two simultaneous streams at once with a Hulu with Live TV account.

How much does Hulu with Live TV cost?

Hulu with Live TV free trial: Yes. You can get a seven-day free trial.

Hulu with Live TV starts at $69.99 (or $74.99 per month depending on whether or not you'd like the ad-free versions of Hulu and Disney+ included). You can also pay more for add-ons, extras, premium subscriptions, and so on. We recommend checking out Hulu with Live TV's support page for plans to see a full breakdown.

Keep in mind Hulu with Live TV's main rival, Sling TV, offers an alternative starting at $40 per month, but channels like NBC, ABC, and CBS are missing there. There's also YouTube TV, which starts at $65 and has an additional 4K Plus upgrade for an extra $10 per month.

What can you watch on Hulu with Live TV?

Live TV channels

Go here to see the full list of channels in your area.

Hulu with Live TV includes ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, Fox Sports, FX, USA, Viceland, CNN, Fox News, and more. You can watch live news anytime, with local news channels in many cities. You also get access to the full Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ streaming libraries included (which normally costs $26 per month to subscribe to each of them).

Sports

With Hulu with Live TV, you can watch live games from major pro and college leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA. You can watch the top national sports channels, with local sports channels in many cities, although some games are subject to regional availability and blackouts. A

However, due to rights restrictions, live streaming of NFL games is not available on smartphones.

Extras

Hulu with Live TV offers one extra feature for an additional cost. You can get "unlimited screens" so that people can watch videos simultaneously on as many devices as they want at home, as well as up to three devices anywhere else. This feature costs $9.99 per month - on top of the Hulu with Live TV subscription cost.

Add-Ons

Hulu with Live TV also has three extra add-ons that include extra channels for an extra $9.99 a month. The three options are:

Premium Subscriptions

In addition to the extras and channel add-ons, you can pay to add premium subscriptions to your Hulu with Live TV. These unlock more on-demand content.

Hulu with Live TV offers the following premium subscriptions:

HBO Max

Cinemax

Showtime

Starz

How does Hulu with Live TV work?

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV on Hulu's website. Once subscribed, you can access the service from your browser on your computer or from the Hulu app on your phone, tablet, TV, console, and streaming media player. You'll notice a Live tab has been added to the main navigation bar at the top of the Hulu home screen. That will open the Live Guide, which allows you to scroll through the channels and see what is playing. You can filter through sports, kids, and favourites on the left on the guide.

If you're interested in using Hulu with Live TV's DVR feature, just click on the details of a film or series and then click on the record icon on the next page. You can also select to have every episode of a show you love recorded while it's airing live on a channel, so no more figuring out which streaming service has the Office at the moment.

Which devices does Hulu with Live TV support?

Hulu with Live TV is available as an app across a wide range of devices, from smartphones to TVs. It works with Apple iOS, Apple TV (4th gen), Android, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire tablets, Fire TV and Fire Stick, Roku, LG TV and Samsung TV (select models), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.

Where is Hulu with Live TV available?

Hulu with Live TV is only available in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.