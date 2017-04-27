  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Video referees will be used at 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals

|
IFAB Video referees will be used at 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

- FIFA president Infantino confirms their use

- Tests have been positive

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be the first tournament to use video assistant referees, to make instant judgements on borderline calls.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that video refs will be used at the event after receiving excellent reports on their use: "We will use video refereeing because we've had nothing but positive feedback so far," he said.

The world football organisation, along with the International Football Association Board, started testing the assistance of technology in order to aid on-pitch decisions in a number of countries last year. Trials were carried out in leagues around the globe, including the US, Germany and Australia. Clearly those have proven to work.

It was also used during the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan at the end of 2016. Again, the tests appear to have been successful.

A video assistant referee (VAR) will be able to help with incidents involving goals, red cards, mistaken identities and penalties. All other decisions will still be solely judged by the on-field refereeing team without interference.

It should help avoid instances like Frank Lampard's disallowed goal for England against Germany in the 2010 World Cup. The ball was clearly over the line by a considerable distance but none of the pitch officials saw it.

The English FA has also approved the use of video refs, hoping to introduce it to the game in this country as soon as August. It is thought that the English Football League Cup will be the first tournament to have video assistants, with the FA Cup to follow.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments