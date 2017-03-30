Finally - Game of Thrones' first season 7 trailer is here
OMG. OMG. It's here.
HBO has released the first trailer for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, the hit series that is due to return this summer. Called Long Walk, the 90-second trailer features characters like Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow taking a long walk to the Iron Throne. The clip ends with Cersei taking a deep breath on the throne, and then it abruptly ends with an up-close shot of the Night King.
Jon’s chair appears to be in Winterfell, while Cersei’s is the actual Iron Throne. Dany’s chair is at Dragonstone, and it looks made of driftwood, which may be a nod to her new ally Yara Greyjoy. Oh, and we can't help but point out that Cersei's deep breath is visible. Has winter arrived? And finally, we also hear a song called “Sit Down” throughout the entire promo, because it seems to be about them all sitting. (Get it?)
7.16.17#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/0QyWbFBukt— HBO (@HBO) March 30, 2017
Season 7 is set to premiere on 16 July. Check out Pocket-lint's guide for more information about when and where you can stream it.
