Christmas is one of the best times of the year to watch some great films and TV shows. Here our some of our favourites to watch on streaming services.

Best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Now TV

Not only is Christmas a great time for getting families together, sharing gifts and gorging yourself on mince pies and Quality Street, it is also one of the best times of the year to watch some great films and TV shows.

Streaming services in particular are going festive movie mad and you can catch some of the very best holiday classics on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Now TV.

Here are our picks of the best Christmas films to catch on one of the online services.

Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles

Netflix

Devised by the same production team behind Home Alone and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, The Christmas Chronicles stars Kurt Russell as Santa and is a Netflix exclusive. He gets a couple of kids to help him after his sleigh breaks down, which leads to a great adventure.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

A sequel is now also available on the platform too, with Russell returning as Santa alongside real-world wife Goldie Hawn as Mrs Claus.

A sequel is now also available on the platform too, with Russell returning as Santa alongside real-world wife Goldie Hawn as Mrs Claus. Expect more action fun for all the family.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

This family musical is the kid-friendly, Christmas-themed equivalent of The Greatest Showman.

Another Netflix exclusive - which it snapped up when a cinema release was not possible - this family musical is the kid-friendly, Christmas-themed equivalent to The Greatest Showman. Forest Whitaker stars as an eccentric toymaker who creates a magical invention.

Klaus

This flick has become an instant classic. Klaus is a heartwarming tale reimagining the classic Santa Claus mythology.

With beautiful hand-drawn animation and a roster of fantastic voice actors such as J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones and Norm Macdonald, this flick has become an instant classic. Klaus is a heartwarming tale reimagining the classic Santa Claus mythology.

Nativity

So good they couldn't stop making it, Nativity is a charming tale of a classic Christmas tradition.

The first in a series of films that has just spawned a third sequel, Nativity is a heart warming, funny tale starring Martin Freeman as a teacher who misguidedly fibs about getting his school nativity turned into a film, just to impress a girl. Hilarity ensues in this surprisingly fun, family British caper.

The film follows two strangers who agree to become year-long platonic plus-ones, but inevitably start to fall for one another as time goes by.

This 2020 Netflix Original is a self-aware rom-com that's on the raunchy side, so definitely not one to watch with the kids. The film follows two strangers who agree to become year-long platonic plus-ones, but inevitably start to fall for one another as time goes by.

A Very Murray Christmas

Netflix

Bill and some of his celebrity friends unite to sing some Christmas classics within a comedy film that will keep you entertained this year.

Bill Murray's Christmas extravaganza debuted on Netflix in 2015 and became an instant classic, albeit a rather odd one at times. Bill and some of his celebrity friends unite to sing some Christmas classics within a comedy film that will keep you entertained this year.

Deck The Halls

There's nothing like a bit of friendly competition on the decorations front, although Deck The Halls shows that one can go a bit far.

Buddy Hall (Danny DeVito) has just moved into the neighbourhood and plans to decorate his house with enough Christmas lights so that it can be seen from space. His new neighbour Steve (Matthew Broderick) has always been known as "the Christmas guy" and so doesn't take kindly to Buddy's plans. Thus ensues a comedy caper of Steve trying to sabotage the festivities, but things don't always go his way.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Netflix

The Grinch is a classic Christmas tale and when combined with the awesome acting hilarity of Kim Carrey it can hardly be better.

Amazon Prime Video

Love Actually

Love it or hate it, there's no escaping Love Actually at Christmas. And, be honest, you definitely love it.

Another Christmas classic sees Richard Curtis assemble a familiar cast of characters to play out 10 different story lines, all set at Christmas, many of which are interlinked in some way. It's cheery British rom-com at its finest and can't help but put a smile on your face.

The Holiday

The Holiday has some wonderful odd-couple charm and real chemistry in droves, all set in wintery Christmas-time.

Not really for the kids but great for rom-com fans, The Holiday stars Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black in two, intertwining stories about love during the holiday season. There are tears, laughs and it's an ideal flick for grabbing a mug of mulled wine and watching while curled under a blanket.

The Night Before

One for adults only, this is a hilarious comedy with a trio of friends meeting up for one last big Christmas Eve night before accepting adulthood.

One for adults only, this is a hilarious comedy starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie (Falcon in The Avengers) as a trio of friends meeting up for one last big Christmas Eve night before accepting adulthood.

Office Christmas Party

Anyone who has been to an office Christmas party knows how quickly things can get out of hand.

Anyone who has been to an office Christmas party knows how quickly things can get out of hand but in this film, things get really, really out of a hand. A fun comedy romp starring Jason Bateman, T.J. Miller and Olivia Munn.

Anna and the Apocalypse

If you fancy something a bit different this Christmas, how about a Scottish zombie apocalypse Christmas musical?

If you fancy something a bit different this Christmas, how about a Scottish zombie apocalypse Christmas musical? In this movie, Anna and her friends have to fight, and sing, for survival in the sleepy town of Little Haven.

Scrooge

Scrooge is a 1970 musical adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens' tale 'A Christmas Carol' and many believe it's one of the best.

Scrooge is a 1970 musical adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens' tale 'A Christmas Carol' and many believe it's one of the best. If you've somehow avoided this one up until now, maybe it's time to dive in and see what all the fuss is about.

Disney+

Disney+ is a relative newcomer but thanks to the multiple studios owned by the house of mouse, it has plenty of Christmas treats.

Home Alone

Inspiring generations of booby-traps and quips, Home Along is a bona-fide classic.

Also one of the greatest Christmas films of all time, the original Home Alone is endlessly fun. It's unlikely you will have never seen it before, but we thoroughly recommend you give it a spin again as it delights every time - cartoon violence and all.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Also available on Disney+ is the Home Alone sequel that sees Kevin McAllister stranded in New York.

Also available on Disney+ is the Home Alone sequel that sees Kevin McAllister stranded in New York. He even gets to meet ex-US President Donald Trump, who appears in the film. It's aptly titled too, as Trump did indeed lose in New York. And Michigan. And Georgia. And...

Home Sweet Home Alone

This one might not be as beloved, but if you fancy a new spin on the classic Home Alone formula then why not give this brand new 2021 sequel a try?

This one might not be as beloved as its predecessors, but if you fancy a new spin on the classic Home Alone formula then why not give this brand new 2021 sequel a try? This entrant into the series stars Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper as the criminal duo and Archie Yates as the kid who, you guessed it, gets left at home, alone.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppets could do almost any story and we'd watch. Their Christmas Carol is a joyful, witty tale.

Michael Caine stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Muppets' version of the classic Christmas Carol story. Great for the kids but it isn't just a kids film with some familiar characters including the Great Gonzo, Kermit and Miss Piggy in traditional roles.

Disney's A Christmas Carol

Disney's 3D animated take on the same source material, as you might imagine, is a tad darker than the Muppets version.

Disney's 3D animated take on the same source material, as you might imagine, is a tad darker than the Muppets version. With an all-star cast featuring the likes of Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman and Bob Hoskins and some incredible visuals - it's a great watch.

The Santa Clause

Tim Allen is great as the dad who accidentally kills Santa and must therefore take his place.

Tim Allen is great as the dad who accidentally kills Santa and must therefore take his place. There are a couple of sequels too, but neither are as good as this original.

Die Hard

Sometimes you want a Christmas film with just a sprinkling of Christmas, not a deluge, and Die Hard ticks that box handily.

Lastly, while some refuse to admit that Die Hard is a Christmas movie they are wrong. It takes place during a Christmas party and has the immortal line "now I have a machine gun, ho, ho, ho" in it. What more do you want?

Now and Sky Go

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Griswold family movies were always great fun, but this Christmas outing was on another level. It's still as funny today as it was in the 80s.

Whatever happened to Chevy Chase? We can't understand why he faded from the big screen in the 90s because, on this showing, he was at the very top of the comedy ladder. The Griswold family movies were always great fun, but this Christmas outing was on another level. It's still as funny today as it was in the 80s.

8-Bit Christmas

8-Bit Christmas is set in the 80s and follows a young boys antics to secure the greatest Christmas present of all time, the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Starring Neil Patrick Harris (who you may recognise from How I Met Your Mother) 8-Bit Christmas is set in the 80s and follows a young boys antics to secure the greatest Christmas present of all time, the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Christmas At Cattle Hill

This Norweigan animated feature is set in a town full of cows and includes a rampaging gnome all hopped up on oatmeal. Confused? We are too, but it looks like great fun, especially for younger viewers.

A Christmas Number One

Starring Iwan Rheon, of Game Of Thrones fame, and Freida Pinto, from Slumdog Millionaire; this Sky Original is a music-biz themed romantic affair that sees a thrash metal musician trying to take to make a hit Christmas record.