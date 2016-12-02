  Hulu now offers 4K, starting with original shows and 20 Bond films

Hulu has begun offering 4K streams for Xbox One S and PlayStation Pro owners.

The US-based streaming services has announced that starting 2 December anyone with the latest generation, 4K-capable Xbox and PS systems can stream a selection of shows and movies in Ultra HD at launch. Netflix and Amazon Video, which are Hulu's biggest rivals in the States, already offer an impressive slate of 4K content, so the number of titles Hulu is offering right now seems pretty slim. That said, 007 fanatics will be thrilled.

Hulu is streaming 20 James Bond films in 4K. But other than that, Hulu is only offering its original series in 4K. That includes shows like 11.22.63, The Path, Chance, etc, none of which are award-winning critically praised productions. Hulu has a lot of catching up to, especially with Netflix just announcing that it has enabled offline downloads. But where Hulu scores big-time is that has a huge catalogue of cable TV programming.

We'd love to watch South Park, Family Guide, The Daily Show, Designated Survivor, Bob's Burgers, and many of the other hit TV shows it offers in 4K. Hopefully it'll hustle and get that in order. In the meantime, we don't mind watching some Bond while drinking martinis (shaken, not stirred).