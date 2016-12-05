Win a Probox2 Air TV box with Remote+

The Probox2 Air is one of the best Android 6.0-powered TV boxes it’s designed to let you run Android apps such as Netflix, Google Chrome or XBMC on a TV.

Amazon sells the Probox2 Air for GBP84.99 bundled with a wireless remote control called the Remote+ that also works great as a gamepad/air mouse/microphone.

PROBOX2 AIR comes packing 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and is powered by an Amlogic S905X quad-core processor. This is also an Android TV box which comes with support for 4K playback offering UHD 4K quality at 60fps and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR10) which helps to make colors richer, more vibrant and life-like. As well as support for Amlogic S905X, 2G / 16G, 100M LAN, 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI 2.0b, and HLG HDR processing.

There’s an adjustable external antenna, and the box gets pretty good WiFi reception and is very light in weight and size.

The box can handle HD video playback from the internet or from local (or network-attached) storage and thanks to the chipset it support 4K HDR.

Probox2 Air has a custom user interface and a swappable UI (called Apex) that makes it more user-friendly PROBOX2 AIR comes with a 1-click swap UI which literally allows the user to change the user interface by pressing down on the remote control’s home key. Speaking of which, the included remote control is a remote+ controller which in addition to being able to connect to the PROBOX2 AIR, can also connect to other devices. As well as being able to be used as a games controller.

It handled the retro gaming perfectly and you can have a moment to enjoy Mario 3 or Sonic the Hedgehog during Xmas.

OK, enough about the device. Here’s how to win:

Leave a comment on this page by 6pm on Monday, December 15th, 2016

This contest is open to residents of the United Kingdom. A winner will be randomly selected.

That winner has 48 hours to respond after they’ve been notified. If I don’t hear anything back within that time, We might pick another name.

You might want to see if there is any Probox2 Air firmware update page (for the latest firmware and instructions for updating the software) if you are the winner of the device.