Virgin TV V6 TiVo box is 4K HDR ready and joined by a 14-inch Android TellyTablet

|
  • Now TiVo box available in December
  • TellyTablet acts as portable TV
  • Virgin TV Anywhere app updated
  • Virgin Media Store launched
  • Virgin TV Kids app coming soon

Virgin Media has unveiled not one device, as expected, but two. The Virgin TV V6 box, powered by TiVo, is now official, but so too is a 14-inch HD TellyTablet that enables you to watch live TV, on demand content and your Virgin TV recordings in any room in the house.

The Virgin TV V6 box is 4K HDR ready, which means it can not only playback content from services such as Netflix and YouTube in 4K Ultra HD resolutions, it will soon also be able to feed high dynamic range pictures to a compatible TV. That's something the rival Sky Q box cannot do.

It comes with a 1TB hard drive and can record up to six shows at once. You can also watch a recording or use a streaming service during this time.

It is smaller and faster than its predecessor, with an RF remote control so you don't have to point it at the box. You can find out more about the Virgin TV V6 box in our in-depth feature here, including its ability to stream recordings to existing TiVo boxes.

It'll be available to existing customers from December, new customers from January 2017. There is a one-off fee of £99.95 and it's available for customers on Mix bundles or higher. Those on Full House or VIP bundles can snag one for £49.95 as part of a launch promotion.

Virgin Mediavirgin tv v6 tivo box is 4k hdr ready and joined by a 14 inch android tellytablet image 2

The Virgin TV TellyTablet is more unexpected. It is a 14-inch Android device with a kick-stand, so you can essentially use it as a portable television around the home. It comes with the Virgin TV Anywhere application pre-installed, which can stream live shows, on demand content and access a V6 box's recordings.

It also has other Android features, such as Google Play, so you can download games and apps to your heart's content. There is 32GB of storage on board and a microSD card slot for expansion.

It costs £299 as a standalone fee or is available with some of Virgin Media's Freestyle mobile bundles.

Virgin Media also announced a new Virgin TV Kids app, the launch of the Virgin Media Store to buy and keep movies and box sets, and additions to the Virgin TV Anywhere app that include the ability to download recordings to watch offline.

Again, you can find out more in our in-depth explanation feature here.

Read: Virgin TV V6 box and TellyTablet preview: TiVo supercharged and 4K HDR ready

