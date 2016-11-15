All 4 takes on Netflix and Amazon with new design and exclusive shows

Channel 4 has announced changes to its All 4 on demand service, which is moving away from simple catch-up to provide more over-the-top online programming.

The key change is visual, with an all-new design being pushed out to all applications. Smart TVs, set-top-boxes and games consoles get a new interface, while apps for iOS and Android receive new look home screens. The All4.com website gets a similar refresh.

All changes will be enforced in the "coming weeks".

In addition, Channel 4 is committed to increasing All 4's original content budget by millions. This will pay for more homegrown and acquired shows to be exclusively hosted on All 4 throughout 2017.

The All 4 commissioning team will follow eight new thematic strands for exclusive content. Leading edge music and culture, gaming and the internet will all be featured in new programmes.

Channel 4 has revealed that 15 million Brits have now registered to use All 4, which includes over half of all 16-34 year-olds in the UK. Catch-up represents 50 per cent of All 4 views, and its box sets archive represents 30 per cent. Only 10 per cent of views on the platform are for live footage.

Sadly, although there are plenty of changes and a new focus for the service, there still don't seem to be any plans to introduce HD content. BBC iPlayer is still the only on demand service from the UK's major terrestrial broadcasters to offer high definition programming.