Marantz's SR7011 is a do-it-all AV receiver powerhouse

Marantz has just announced its flagship home cinema amplifier for 2016, the SR7011 and it can do pretty much anything you'd want from an AV receiver. It will handle Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D object-based surround sound formats and delivers sound through up to 9 channels, each with 200-watts of amplification, making it a seriously powerful beast.

The SR7011 can calibrate the speakers in your room thanks to built-in Audyssey software and other Marantz-designed internal component promise the "purest possible sound".

You'll find eight HDMI inputs on the rear, so you're not short of options to connect a Blu-ray player, games console, set-top box or any other HDMI device you have. All eight support 4K Ultra HD signals too, so you can use it with Ultra HD Blu-ray players such as the Panasonic DMP-UB900, Xbox One S or Samsung UDB-K8500.

The SR7011 is a dab-hand with music too and has built-in support for Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, and will support high-resolution audio. You also get Internet radio, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay for streaming from mobile devices, but it will also work with Denon's Heos multi-room speakers.

The Marantz SR7011 AV receiver will be available from November black and silver-gold for £1499.