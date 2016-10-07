Win a Probox2 Android Home Entertainment system

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Probox2 to give one lucky reader the chance to win a Probox2 Air Android TV box.

The PROBOX2 Air is perfect for home entertainment. It is a revolutionary new way to enjoy all of your favourite movies, music, TV series and Live TV.

All packed into one device, with everything controlled with your fingertips. Loaded with Android 6.0 + PROBOX2 APEX UI User Interface & the built in "1-click swap" user interface function that you won't find in any other TV box in the market. Empowered by Kodi 16.0 , you can watch live sporting events not broadcast on terrestrial or satellite TV, enjoy the latest episodes of your favorite shows long before they have aired on US / UK TV.

The Probox2 comes with an enhanced decoding performance which it is capable of hardware decoding for UHD 4K 60fps and supports multiple formats including H.265 10-bit, H.264 and VP. It also supports FHD 1080p 60fps for Hardware encoding with supports on H.264 and is also capable of supporting Dolby / DTS (by Kodi) and S/SPDIF (5.1CH, 7.1CH).

The real star of the package is the "Remote+", which bears more resemblance to a primitive gaming controller, requires that you plug in a separate Bluetooth dongle to one of the USB ports (which then automatically pairs the device), and is significantly more responsive and easier to use.The game changer is the "Remote+" that comes packaged with the Probox2 Air, a Bluetooth remote that really enhances the experience. It has three modes of operation: a standard remote; an air mouse with motion controls; and as a game controller. It also has an auxiliary function as a microphone.

Probox2 Air is one of the best “Android TV” box yet - perfect for media center and retro gaming.

Product page for Probox2 Air - http://probox2.com/probox2-air/

This competition has finished.