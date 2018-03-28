Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online

VPN services have become such essential without which today’s internet user cannot survive. While there are many reasons to opt for a streaming VPN, the main reason is the requirement of data and online identity protection. A VPN protects users from cyber criminals and various kinds of viruses while providing access to geo-blocked movies, TV shows and sports.

Most VPN providers offer the ability to access content that is locked to your region and won't be able to access without having an IP address in the country the content is located in. Express VPN is aimed at people who want a VPN outside their home country to access region locked services like US Netflix from the UK, as well as keep their internet browsing private, ExpressVPN offers more than 1,500 servers across 94 countries.

And now, here’re the top 5 reasons why you need a streaming VPN:

Do you ever miss Boxing on PPV because of the hassle involved with accessing the fights? Well, with a VPN such as PureVPN you never have to miss a single punch again.

PureVPN will let you access content from all around the world including the upcoming boxing match between Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker. The fights will be broadcasted in the US and the UK, but now fans outside the US and UK can access the fights as well.

We have partnered up with PureVPN to offer our readers access to PureVPN with a massive 82% off with a 7 day money back guarentee. Find our more here.

Accessing sports content online due to regional restrictions isn't an issue when you have a VPN. PureVPN have 82% off for Pocket-lint readers right now, for instance, allowing sports fans to catch each of their desired sports event, thanks to the dynamic IPs it provides. Once a user connects to a VPN, it lets them select desired server locations to access content from, on the go. You can watch a number of upcoming sports with a VPN provider including Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts events live online from channels across the world including Showtime in the US, Sky in the UK, and so on.

A VPN basically funnels your network traffic through an encrypted tunnel, hiding your identity, and mitigating against ISP-level censorship in countries like China and even Russia. But did you know VPNs can help you watch TV shows? Video-streaming services like Netflix only allow people living in certain countries to access them but a streaming VPN opens up all the blocked passages for streaming.

If movies aren't your thing but TV shows are, you can use a streaming VPN such as NordVPN to access television programming. When you're not in certain countries, access to TV content gets difficult. With NordVPN, you have nothing to worry about as you can access a wide range of online streaming channels showing comedy shows, dramas, thrillers, action shows, and so on. You can easily bypass geographical restrictions to watch your favorite shows by switching your IP with one provided by the VPN provider.

Services like NordVPN allow you to surf as if you were at home is not just about accessing geo locked content. A VPN lets users enjoy their native content in their own language no matter where they are. This is an ideal thing for travelers because those who move a lot are not able to access their favorite content from back home. NordVPN has deployed 1000 servers in 61 countries that then enables you to access home channels in native language with total ease.

So, these were your top 5 reasons why you need a streaming VPN for online streaming. Check out our top ten VPN services to find the one that suits you.