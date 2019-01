Best Comic-Con 2016 trailers: Justice League, Wonder Woman, and more

Although Comic-Con 2016 is done and dusted, you can relive some of the convention's best highlights via trailers and teaser clips.

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual comic convention held in, well, San Diego. This year's SDCC kicked off with Preview Night on 19 July, and it ran through to 23 July. During the week, we were gifted a bevy of trailers for some of the most anticipated films, superhero franchises and series, and even some oddball surprises like Oliver Stone's Edward Snowden biopic.

We also got teasers and behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming seasons of popular series, including Game of Thrones. Pocket-lint has collected all the trailers and teasers and everything in between - and we listed them below.

Justice League



Premiere: 17 November 2017

Director: Zack Snyder

Writer: Chris Terrio

Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, J.K. Simmons, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, Henry Cavil

Wonder Woman

Premiere: 2 June 2017

Director: Patty Jenkins

Writers: Geoff Johns, and Allan Heinberg

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui

Suicide Squad

Premiere: 5 August 2016

Director: David Ayer

Writer: David Ayer

Starring: Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevigne, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Adam Beach, Jay Hernandez, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Scott Eastwood, Karen Fukuhara, Viola Davis

The Lego Batman Movie

Premiere: 10 February 2017

Director: Chris McKay

Writers: Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Cast: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis, Rosario Dawson, Mariah Carey, Ralph Fiennes

Kong: Skull Island

Premiere: 10 March 2017

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Writers: Max Borenstein, Derek Connolly, John Gatis, and Dan Gilroy

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins,Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell, Eugene Cordero

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Premiere: 24 March 2017

Director: Guy Ritchie

Writers: Joby Harold, Guy Ritchie, and Lionel Wigram

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen

Blair Witch

Premiere: 16 September 2016

Director: Adam Wingard

Writer: Simon Barrett

Starring: James Allen McCune,Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott, Valorie Curry, Corbin Reid, Wes Robinson

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Premiere: November 2016

Director: Joe Menendez

Writers: Stephen Brown, Zack Hyatt

Starring: Kirk Fogg (original TV show host), Dee Bradley Baker, Isabela Moner, Colin Critchley, and Jet Jurgensmeyer

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Premiere: 18 November 2016

Director: David Yates

Writer: J.K. Rowling

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Allison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo, Jenn Murray, Faith Wood-Blagrove, and Colin Farrell

Doctor Strange

Premiere: 4 November 2016

Director: Scott Derrickson

Writers: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Jon Spaihts

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Mads Mikkelsen, Rachael McAdams, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scott Adkins, and Amy Landecker

Snowden

Premiere: 16 September 2016

Director: Oliver Stone

Writer: Kieran Fitzgerald, and Oliver Stone

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto, Tom Wilkinson, Rhys Ifans, and Nicolas Cage

Luke Cage (Season 1)

Premiere: 30 September 2016

Network/On-demand: Netflix

Network/On-demand: Netflix Creator: Cheo Hodari Coker

Starring: Mike Colter, Theo Rossi, Frank Whaley, Mahershala Ali, Rosario Dawson, and Sonia Braga

Iron Fist (Season 1)

Premiere: 2017

Network/On-demand: Netflix

Creator: Scott Buck

Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Denham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, and Carrie-Anne Moss

The Defenders (Season 1)

Premiere: 2017

Network/On-demand: Netflix

Creators: Douglas Petrie, and Marco Ramirez

Starring: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Holter, and Finn Jones

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

Premiere: Summer 2017

Network/On-demand: HBO

Creators: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams

American Gods (Season 1)

Premiere: 2017

Network/On-demand: Starz

Creators: Bryan Fuller, and Michael Green

Starring: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Gillian Anderson, Yetide Badaki, Peter Stormare, Dane Cook, Bruce Langley, Cloris Leachman, Pablo Schreiber, Jonathan Tucker, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, and Kristin Chenoweth

The Walking Dead (Season 7)

Premiere: 23 October 2016

Network/On-demand: AMC

Creator: Frank Darabont

Starring: Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Khary Payton

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 2B)

Premiere: 21 August 2016

Network/On-demand: AMC

Creators: Dave Erickson, and Robert Kirkman

Starring: Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Mercedes Mason, Lorenzo James Henry, and Colman Domingo

Ash vs Evil Dead (Season 2)

Premiere: Autumn 2016

Network/On-demand: Starz

Creators: Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, and Tom Spezialy

Starring: Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, Lee Majors, Ted Raimi, and Michelle Hurd

The Flash (Season 3)

Premiere: 4 October 2016

Network/On-demand: CW

Creators: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Geoff Johns

Starring: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin, and Keinyan Lonsdale

Arrow (Season 5)

Premiere: 5 October 2016

Network/On-demand: CW

Creators: Greg Berlanti, Mark Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg

Starring: Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, and Willa Holland

Legion (Season 1)

Premiere: 2017

Network/On-demand: FX

Creator: Noah Hawley

Starring: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart,Katie Asleton, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, and Aubrey Plaza

Son of Zorn (Season 1)

Premiere: 25 September 2016

Network/On-demand: FOX

Creators: Reed Agnew and Eli Jorne

Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Cheryl Hines, Tim Meadows

Sherlock (Season 4)

Premiere: 2017

Network/On-demand: BBC

Creators: Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman

Justice League Action (Season 1)