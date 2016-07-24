Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Robot Wars, Kinky Britain and more

Over the last few months we’ve suggested some cracking shows that you can catch-up with for free using Freeview Play and this week is now different.

Freeview Play devices give you the ability to scroll backwards through the electronic programme guide and instantly play retrospective TV programmes from the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 that you might have missed.

Just click on a show from the last seven days on the respective channels’ listings and it will automatically spark up the related app and play.

UKTV Play is also coming to the platform this summer, with shows from Dave and other channels added to the mix, plus Channel 5’s On Demand service is headed to Freeview Play too.

For now, check out our top picks from the week to give yourself some prime entertainment, even when there’s nothing else on.

It’s back. After a long hiatus the 90s show returned to the BBC with new house robots and more fierce amateur competition than ever before.

The presenting cast has changed, with comedian Dara O’Briain stepping into the shoes of Craig Charles and original presenter Jeremy Clarkson. He’s also more than ably assisted by fellow Irish native, Angela Scanlon.

The second episode of this intriguing period thriller aired this week, but if you missed the first it is still available on BBC iPlayer, accessible through your Freeview Play device’s app hub.

An adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s novel, it stars Toby Jones, Vicky McClure and Stephen Graham in a tale of espionage in the 1800s.

Screened in the week Donald Trump was officially confirmed as the Republican Party candidate for the next US Presidential election, this self-contained documentary tries to get to grips with why he has engaged so much with voters.

It also speaks to those who fear his rhetoric and policies.

Anyone who has been sick off work or at home between lectures when a student will be fully au fait with Dickinson’s Real Deal.

It’s great fun, like a low rent Antiques Roadshow, and even away from the pricing of tat, it’s worth a watch to see just how orange David Dickinson can become.

The Motorbike Show is sort of a Top Gear for bikers. We say “sort of” because it takes the subject matter a bit more serious, but is still as entertaining.

In this episode presenter Henry Cole puts his life on the line by riding “the Yellow Peril”, a 1960s drag bike with a fearsome reputation.

The third series of Greg Davies incredibly funny comedy continues with more madcap fun this week. Be warned though, it’s definitely not for children.

You might want to also check out previous series on All 4 if you’ve not seen them before, especially the first, which also starred the late Rik Mayall as Davies father.

Brits get up to all sorts of weirdness in the bedroom, which has created quite a niche industry.

This documentary follows a few amateurs paid to act out peculiar sexual fantasies, including close ups of a lady's mouth while she eats Gummy Bears. No, really.

