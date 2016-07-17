  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Pokemon, The Rack Pack and more

|
The Pokemon Company Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Pokemon, The Rack Pack and more
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

There's something for everyone in our round-up of TV shows from the last week to catch-up on. Comedy dramas, a top sporting event a sitcom and hard hitting documentary are included. And yes, there's Pokemon too, for all you Pokemon Go players who are home long enough to watch the telly.

All of the shows on offer are available through BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4, and can be started by simply scrolling back through the seven-day electronic programme guide on a Freeview Play compatible TV or set-top-box.

With Freeview Play you just click on the retrospective show you want to watch and it'll open the specific streaming service or app. Simple.

So sit back, enjoy and remember, you've gotta catch(-up with) 'em all.

The Pokemon Companybest catch up tv on freeview play pokemon the rack pack and more image 2

Pokemon

CITV (ITV Hub) - broadcast on Saturday 16 July

We've featured it before in our catch-up TV round-ups but there has never been a better time to recommend the classic Japanese cartoon series.

You might even get some tips from Ash and the gag that you can apply to your Pokemon Go sessions.

BBCbest catch up tv on freeview play pokemon the rack pack and more image 3

Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience

BBC Two (BBC iPlayer) - broadcast on Monday 11 July

Series six of the reality show started with comedian Rhod Gilbert taking on the role of a BBC journalist.

Each week Gilbert tackles a different job, but is he capable of providing a news scoop for BBC Wales Today?

BBCbest catch up tv on freeview play pokemon the rack pack and more image 4

The Rack Pack

BBC Two (BBC iPlayer) - broadcast on Saturday 16 July

A comedy drama based on the 1980s rise of snooker star Steve Davis and his green baize battles with Alex "Hurricane" Higgins.

It's been on iPlayer for a while, having been originally made for the platform, but the Beeb decided to air it on BBC Two this week too.

BBCbest catch up tv on freeview play pokemon the rack pack and more image 5

Golf: The Open

BBC Two (BBC iPlayer) - broadcast from Thursday 14 July

If you don't have access to Sky Sports, the BBC showed highlights of this year's championship from Royal Troon.

You can catch up with some of the best moments, including the winning performances on the Sunday, by heading backwards through the EPG on Freeview Play.

ITVbest catch up tv on freeview play pokemon the rack pack and more image 6

The Investigator - A British Crime Story

ITV (ITV Hub) - broadcast on Thursday 14 July

Real-life investigator Mark Williams-Thomas looks into the disappearance of Carole Packman, with dramatic reconstructions telling a version of events that he pieces together.

Her husband was eventually convicted of her murder, but this goes some way to explaining how and why.

CBSbest catch up tv on freeview play pokemon the rack pack and more image 7

2 Broke Girls

E4 (All 4) - broadcast on Tuesday 12 July

If you've not heard of 2 Broke Girls before where have you been hiding? The hit US sitcom is five series in, although it's never too late to see what all the fuss is about.

Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs are great as skint flatmates Max and Caroline. It has also feature plenty of big name guest stars over the years, including Lyndsey Lohan and Kim Kardashian.

Channel 4best catch up tv on freeview play pokemon the rack pack and more image 8

My Worst Job

Channel 4 - broadcast on Tuesday 12 July

Celebrities reminisce about the worst jobs and bosses they've ever had, even revealing intimate details about office romances.

Jimmy Carr, Jonathan Ross and Will Self feature in the first episode.

Get catch-up and on demand TV for £0 per month with Freeview Play. Click here to find out more.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments