Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Pokemon, The Rack Pack and more

We've featured it before in our catch-up TV round-ups but there has never been a better time to recommend the classic Japanese cartoon series.

You might even get some tips from Ash and the gag that you can apply to your Pokemon Go sessions.

Series six of the reality show started with comedian Rhod Gilbert taking on the role of a BBC journalist.

Each week Gilbert tackles a different job, but is he capable of providing a news scoop for BBC Wales Today?

A comedy drama based on the 1980s rise of snooker star Steve Davis and his green baize battles with Alex "Hurricane" Higgins.

It's been on iPlayer for a while, having been originally made for the platform, but the Beeb decided to air it on BBC Two this week too.

If you don't have access to Sky Sports, the BBC showed highlights of this year's championship from Royal Troon.

You can catch up with some of the best moments, including the winning performances on the Sunday, by heading backwards through the EPG on Freeview Play.

Real-life investigator Mark Williams-Thomas looks into the disappearance of Carole Packman, with dramatic reconstructions telling a version of events that he pieces together.

Her husband was eventually convicted of her murder, but this goes some way to explaining how and why.

If you've not heard of 2 Broke Girls before where have you been hiding? The hit US sitcom is five series in, although it's never too late to see what all the fuss is about.

Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs are great as skint flatmates Max and Caroline. It has also feature plenty of big name guest stars over the years, including Lyndsey Lohan and Kim Kardashian.

Celebrities reminisce about the worst jobs and bosses they've ever had, even revealing intimate details about office romances.

Jimmy Carr, Jonathan Ross and Will Self feature in the first episode.

