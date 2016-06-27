The Minecraft movie has a release date, coming in 3D and to IMAX

Minecraft diehards can rejoice! Their movie is just three years away.

Mojang has announced an official release date for the game series' first feature film. The developer studio, which Microsoft acquired in 2014 for $2.5 billion, said its Warner Bros-produced Minecraft movie will hit cinemas worldwide on 24 May 2019. It'll be available in 3D and IMAX. The adaptation is now under construction, with Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) attached to direct.

Producers Roy Lee (Lego Movie) and Jill Messick (Mean Girls) are also behind the property. We still don't know much about the film's plot, or anything really. An IMDb page only states that it is a feature film based on the popular video game. That said, in February, Lee hinted the filmmakers and game designers were collaborating. He emphasised Mojang was very involved in the development:

"So [Mojang] know everything is going to be in the movie that can give us insight into future updates, so we can put things into the movie around the same time they relaunch newer versions of the game and at the same time, potentially taking ideas from the movie and putting them into the game. So, I don’t know exactly what things are going into the game, but they know exactly what’s going into the movie.”

In 2014, Mojang announced that the original PC version of its open-ended sandbox game reached 100 million registered users. But how many people have actually paid for a copy of the game on PC? According to the game's website, more than 23.7 million copies have been sold.