Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Glastonbury 2016, Celebrity Masterchef and more

We know the feeling. You're bored with live TV and want something to watch immediately that isn't a soap or the news.

These days though, you are spoiled for choice, especially if you have Freeview Play on your TV or set-top-box.

Televisions, set-top-boxes and other kit that support Freeview Play offer the option to scroll back through the electronic programme guide and catch-up on shows you might have missed, ensuring that interesting, engaging shows are just a click or two away.

At present, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 programming is available to scroll back to on Freeview Play, while Channel 5's can also be played through the Demand 5 app on supported devices. UKTV Play shows are also coming to the platform.

Here are a few ideas of programmes from the last seven days to start with.

No sooner has the full, public version of Masterchef finished than celebrities take up the pinnies for our entertainment.

Two groups of celebs entered the kitchen this week, including Russell Grant, ex-Eastender Todd Carty and, in the previous episode, Sinita and Donna Air.

Some might gasp at how much the BBC spends on its Glastonbury Festival coverage each year, but its presentation is flawless and, let's face it, this is the biggest and best music event in the world.

Underworld, Muse, Madness and Coldplay are just few of the acts playing over the weekend, and the Beeb had highlights and performances on BBC Two and BBC Four throughout.

CBBC is currently reshowing the triumphant return of Danger Mouse and his sidekick Penfold, with episodes available almost every day.

Alexander Armstrong and Kevin Eldon play the couple of rodent detectives respectively. It's almost like it never went away in the first place.

A collective sign of relief was heard around England when we qualified for the next round, even though we finished second and must face Iceland.

You can catch-up with what happened to all the other teams too, including the Icelanders, through catching up with ITV's nightly highlights package.

One of the best quiz shows on TV, The Chase is ridiculously tough for contestants, which makes it all the more exciting when they very occasionally win.

Facing the "Chasers" - quiz boffins and experts - in order to win cash is a great format. And you can catch up with plenty of repeated episodes on ITV 4.

We miss the IT Crowd, after its final episode aired three years ago. Thankfully, Channel 4 continues the flame burning through regular repeats on E3.

If anything, the adventures of Roy, Maurice, Jen and the Reynholms (first Denholm then Douglas) get better on a second viewing or more.

Sweary and crinkly, there's something about Gordon Ramsay that makes for compelling TV. And while he might have canned the series in 2014, old shows repeat regularly and are just as fresh today as they were back then.

Unlike many of the restaurants, which closed regardless of the help given by Ramsay and his crew.

