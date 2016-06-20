  1. Home
Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Eurotrash, The Living and The Dead and more

|
If you have access to a device that features Freeview Play, be it a supported TV or set-top-box, you can simply catch up with shows you've missed by scrolling backwards through the electronic programme guide.

That takes away the fuss of having to come out of the TV experience, find a dedicated application and, then, finding the individual television show.

It currently covers all BBC, ITV and Channel 4 stations, with the last seven days of programming available to you at the touch of a button. Just click on the respective show and it will automatically play through BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub or All 4 without you having to do much more.

Channel 5 will also be represented in the EPG soon, as will UKTV Play and its channels, so the only thing you need to stroke your chin about is what to watch.

That's why we've given you some suggestions from the last seven days to help you choose.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming to my TV and how can I get it?

BBCbest catch up tv on freeview play eurotrash the living and the dead and more image 7

The Living and the Dead

BBC One (BBC iPlayer) - broadcast Friday 17 June

Created and written by Life on Mars scribe Ashley Pharoah, The Living and the Dead in similarly a swerve on traditional BBC dramatic fare.

It is spooky and sinister, with Colin Morgan and Charlotte Spencer taking the lead in a tale of supernatural goings-on in 1894.

Channel 4best catch up tv on freeview play eurotrash the living and the dead and more image 2

Eurotrash

Channel 4 (All 4) - broadcast on Friday 17 June

Eurotrash returned for a one-off show to celebrate the forthcoming EU Referendum vote.

Its 90s hosts Antoine de Caunes and Jean-Paul Gaultier come back for a silly, rude look at the saucy antics of Europeans, with archive and new footage combined. Considering the Twitter love for the special episode, we wouldn't be surprised if it gets an all-new series in the future.

ITVbest catch up tv on freeview play eurotrash the living and the dead and more image 3

Carry On Camping

ITV (ITV Hub) - broadcast on Saturday 18 June

Also saucy, but in a more innocent, wholly British way is perhaps the best of the Carry On films, Carry On Camping.

It has the bra-busting scene that elevated Babs Windsor to superstar status and while some of the jokes are a little iffy today, it is a still a classic that brings smiles to our faces.

BBCbest catch up tv on freeview play eurotrash the living and the dead and more image 6

Comedy Connections - The Liver Birds

BBC Two (BBC iPlayer) - broadcast on Saturday 18 June

The sad passing of Carla Lane prompted the Beeb to repeat an old Comedy Connections documentary focused on, arguably, her best work: The Liver Birds.

The groundbreaking sitcom was one of the first two opt for an all-female lead cast, and its Liverpool setting continued into Lane's next project, Bread.

ITVbest catch up tv on freeview play eurotrash the living and the dead and more image 5

UEFA Euro 2016 - The Fans Daily

ITV 4 (ITV Hub) - broadcast on Sunday 19 June

If you're looking for some Euro 2016 coverage that's a little different from the norm, these five minute rough-and-ready pieces are a good way to see what the fans are like, away from the gaze of the tabloid papers.

The tournament has been marred by violent scenes from the start, but these daily vlogs show the mindless thugs are very much in the minority.

BBCbest catch up tv on freeview play eurotrash the living and the dead and more image 4

Summer-night Concert from Vienna

BBC Four (BBC iPlayer) - broadcast Sunday 19 June

The BBC broadcast this year's classical concert, with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra playing music by Bizel, Berlioz, Poulenc and Ravel from the grounds of Schonbrunn Palace in Austria.

An ideal way to unwind at the end of a long, hard day.

Get catch-up and on demand TV for £0 per month with Freeview Play. Click here to find out more.

