Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Eurotrash, The Living and The Dead and more

If you have access to a device that features Freeview Play, be it a supported TV or set-top-box, you can simply catch up with shows you've missed by scrolling backwards through the electronic programme guide.

That takes away the fuss of having to come out of the TV experience, find a dedicated application and, then, finding the individual television show.

It currently covers all BBC, ITV and Channel 4 stations, with the last seven days of programming available to you at the touch of a button. Just click on the respective show and it will automatically play through BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub or All 4 without you having to do much more.

Channel 5 will also be represented in the EPG soon, as will UKTV Play and its channels, so the only thing you need to stroke your chin about is what to watch.

That's why we've given you some suggestions from the last seven days to help you choose.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming to my TV and how can I get it?

Created and written by Life on Mars scribe Ashley Pharoah, The Living and the Dead in similarly a swerve on traditional BBC dramatic fare.

It is spooky and sinister, with Colin Morgan and Charlotte Spencer taking the lead in a tale of supernatural goings-on in 1894.

Eurotrash returned for a one-off show to celebrate the forthcoming EU Referendum vote.

Its 90s hosts Antoine de Caunes and Jean-Paul Gaultier come back for a silly, rude look at the saucy antics of Europeans, with archive and new footage combined. Considering the Twitter love for the special episode, we wouldn't be surprised if it gets an all-new series in the future.

Also saucy, but in a more innocent, wholly British way is perhaps the best of the Carry On films, Carry On Camping.

It has the bra-busting scene that elevated Babs Windsor to superstar status and while some of the jokes are a little iffy today, it is a still a classic that brings smiles to our faces.

The sad passing of Carla Lane prompted the Beeb to repeat an old Comedy Connections documentary focused on, arguably, her best work: The Liver Birds.

The groundbreaking sitcom was one of the first two opt for an all-female lead cast, and its Liverpool setting continued into Lane's next project, Bread.

If you're looking for some Euro 2016 coverage that's a little different from the norm, these five minute rough-and-ready pieces are a good way to see what the fans are like, away from the gaze of the tabloid papers.

The tournament has been marred by violent scenes from the start, but these daily vlogs show the mindless thugs are very much in the minority.

The BBC broadcast this year's classical concert, with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra playing music by Bizel, Berlioz, Poulenc and Ravel from the grounds of Schonbrunn Palace in Austria.

An ideal way to unwind at the end of a long, hard day.

Get catch-up and on demand TV for £0 per month with Freeview Play. Click here to find out more.