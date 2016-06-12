Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Top Gear, Euro 2016 and more

You might not know this, but if you have a Freeview Play TV or set-top-box you can catch-up with the last seven days of TV shows just by scrolling back through the electronic programme guide.

Shows that aired of BBC, ITV or Channel 4 are available to scroll back to on Freeview Play. Click on one and it will open the respective streaming application and start. Easy as pie.

You can also catch-up with Channel 5 programming, just not through the EPG at present. It can be played through the Demand 5 app on supported devices. UKTV Play shows are also coming to the platform.

Everything is made so simple you really only have one tough decision to make, what to actually watch. That's why we've put together some of our faves from the last week for you to give a whirl.

It's been criticised in some corners, but Chris Evans, Matt LeBlanc and the rest of the Top Gear team will find their feet soon. After all, it took Clarkson, Hammond and May many years to find a format worth sticking with.

If you haven't seen it yet, it's well worth a watch so you can make your own mind up at least. We'd also recommend the Extra Gear complementary show on BBC iPlayer too - it stars occasional Pocket-lint contributor Rory Reid.

This new BBC crime drama is written by Anthony Horowitz, who not only penned the Alex Rider teen novels but plenty of murder mystery TV in the past.

New Blood feels fresh though, aimed at a slightly younger audience than most shows in the category. And that makes the first episode feel genuinely different and exciting.

Jack Dee and a celebrity panel look at the forthcoming EU Referendum with a cheeky, comedic glance and try to help a live studio audience (rather than a dead one) make sense of the whole thing.

Regulars Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan also help out.

As we're writing this before the match has played, will give it the benefit of the doubt and say it's well worth watching.

England might have been battered, of course, which would change our stance somewhat. If so, never mind, there's still another couple of group matches to go.

The classic spy show, starring Roger Moore in his pre-007 days, is being rerun on ITV 4. And that makes us very happy.

It's an absolute must-see for all those who don't realise just how cool TV was in the 60s, and others whose abiding memories of Moore are that of an old, doddery Bond in A View to a Kill.

Adam Hills, Josh Widdecombe and Alex Brooker are back with their live comical look at the politics and events from the week.

It's just in time for the Euro 2016 build-up and, more importantly, the EU Referendum, so expect plenty of larks and japes.

There's something alluring about watching other people ponder a house move, not least because we're thinking of something similar ourselves, so Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It appeals to our current circumstances.

It's also addictive viewing, as hosts Kirstie Allsop and Phil Spencer badger couples into either selling their family home or renovating it.

