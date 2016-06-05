Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: The Musketeers, Pokemon and more

Freeview Play televisions and set-top-boxes give you the option to scroll back through the EPG to catch-up with shows you might have missed the previous week.

All you have to do it click on the show and it will open in each channel's respective on demand application and play.

At present, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 programming is available to scroll back to on Freeview Play, while Channel 5's can also be played through the Demand 5 app on supported devices. UKTV Play shows are also coming to the platform.

Of course, with so much control and content at your fingertips the choice of what to watch can be overwhelming. That's why we've put together a helpful round-up of the best of the last seven days for you to check out. Just navigate backwards on the Freeview Play electronic programme guide to check any or all of them out.

The Beeb's new period drama is more than a little saucy in places, brutal in others. Will definitely appeal to those who enjoyed a spot of The Tudors.

A relatively unknown cast is headed by George Blagden (the excellent Athelstan in Vikings) as Louis XIV, so it's great to see him in something new.

As part of the build up to Euro 2016, which kicks off in France next week, Alan Shearer looks back at the last tournament to be held in England.

He's joined by Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, who penned and sang the iconic number one hit "Football's Coming Home", plus manager Terry Venables and other football luminaries.

Returning for its third and last series, The Musketeers is big budget, Saturday evening fare for the Beeb and well worth a watch even if you've missed the previous seasons.

Based on Dumas' famous characters, it's a bit more gritty than the flouncy big screen versions you might have seen before.

Courting controversy for its gay and lesbian undertones, this adaptation of Shakepeare's play will surely have been approved of by the bard.

Ex-Doctor Who show runner Russell T Davies provides the screenplay, which is beautifully acted by a stellar cast, including Richard Wilson, John Hannah and Maxinne Peake.

It's rare to see a real variety show on TV these days, that isn't just a talent programme, so Tonight at The London Palladium should be applauded for that alone.

It is hosted by Bradley Walsh and this week's show also featured namesake comedian, Seann Walsh, Alistair McGowan and Craig David.

The Pokémon cartoon is shown a lot on CITV and we have to admit that even though it's meant for kids, we're more than happy to chuck it on occasionally too.

It's also worth parents sitting down with their kids to watch an episode or two, if only to understand what they jabber about after each Nintendo 3DS gameplay session.

The incredible Father Ted is one of our favourite sitcoms of all time and More 4 has a couple of episodes available to watch.

If you've never seen it, we suggest you remedy that immediately.

