Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: Wallander, American Dad and more

With Freeview Play, TVs and set-top-boxes offer the ability to scroll backwards through the last seven days of an electronic programme guide in order to choose catch-up shows to play automatically.

Users only need find the show on any of the supported channels, click on it and it'll open up in one of the dedicated streaming apps and stream without any fuss.

At present, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 programming is available to scroll back to on Freeview Play, while Channel 5's can also be played through the Demand 5 app on supported devices. UKTV Play shows are also coming to the platform.

The only thing that isn't quite as simple is choosing the programme itself. What should you watch? That's why we've put together our tips on the best programming available through Freeview Play right now.

The latest and last series of Wallander is now available to view through Freeview Play or BBC iPlayer, starting with the first feature-length episode The White Lioness, based on the novel by the same name.

Detective Kurt Wallander (Kenneth Branagh) travels to South Africa on the trail of a mission Swedish national.

This is the TV version of successful radio podcast No Such Thing as a Fish, which features four researchers of QI discussing the week's news. However, it focuses more on the lighter, humourous side of news - the stories that wouldn't usually be discussed in a topical programme.

James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray, Anna Ptaszynski and Dan Schreiber present the low-key, very funny new(ish) series.

BBC Four is currently repeating archive Top of the Pops episodes chronologically on an almost daily basis and we're currently at the tail end of 1981.

It's great retro viewing for those who remember it the first time, with bands like Altered Images and Haircut 100 gracing the stage. And youngsters should watch it too, to see why music television used to be so important in the days before unlimited streaming.

The hugely successful US adult cartoon show now signs of stopping, now on series 13 in the States. However, you can catch up with classic episodes through Freeview Play, with ITV2 currently showing series six.

In this specific epsiode, Stan discovers that Roger played in the 1980 US Olympic hockey team, but not all is as it seems.

ITV4 is currently repeating the classic Tommy Cooper helmed sketch and stand-up show from the 70s.

The comedian/magician's patter is timeless and this is a chance to see why he is still held in such high regard, more than 30 years after his passing.

Some of the UK's best comedians all gathered for a stand-up extravaganza on 6 May, raising a huge amount of money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital. Channel 4 packs the mighty event into a two-and-a-half hour special that is sure to raise more than a laugh or two.

Stars performing include Alan Carr, Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre and Sean Lock, with music from the likes of Jake Bugg for good measure.

With the EU referendum rapidly approaching you can bet there will be plenty of TV shows and documentaries about it shown during the build up.

One of the most interesting so far looks at the personal battle between two old friends and Conservative party members, ex-Mayor of London Boris Johnson and Prime Minister David Cameron. They each seemingly have more to lose than a public vote.

