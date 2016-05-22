Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: England's Euro 2016 warm-up and more

Freeview Play is an incredible useful tool that gives you the ability to scroll backwards through the electronic programme guide and choose catch-up shows to play automatically.

Just find the show listed in the last seven days, click on it and it'll open up in one of the dedicated streaming apps and stream without any fuss.

At present, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 programming is available to scroll back to on Freeview Play, while Channel 5's can also be played through the Demand 5 app on supported devices. UKTV Play shows are also coming to the platform.

However, will all that content to view, what exactly should you watch? Here's our tips on the best programming available through Freeview Play right now.

Ahead of the first live semi final on Sunday 22 May, the judges deliberated over the acts they'd like to see take part throughout the following week.

Some semi finalists were already known, of course, with golden buzzer acts Beau Dermott, 100 Voices of Gospel, Anne and Ian Marshall, Jasmine Elcock and Boogie Storm already progressing.

With Euro 2016 rapidly approaching, England took on Turkey at Manchester's Etihad Stadium in its first warm-up game ahead of the tournament.

Several players were missing from the line-up - notably those from Liverpool and Manchester United, thanks to their respective European and domestic final appearances - but it's well worth a watch regardless to see how the team might manage in France.

Documentary maker Louis Theroux is never one to shy from hard or painful subjects, including this latest available through Freeview Play.

He visited several people with long term brain injuries in this special short film to discover the issues they have to face in Britain on a daily basis.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back and it has been getting better and better as each year progresses - almost to the level of its inspiration, Bake Off.

Now it's on series four and 10 new contestants take up the challenge of making beautiful items.

Criminal barrister Robert Rinder might not be an actual judge as such but he does have the authority to decide on cases that usually entail one person owning another money.

It's addictive viewing, mainly because of Rinder's sharp wit.

The last in this series of the off-the-wall quiz show sees Rickie and Melvin, Ayda Field and Jimmy Carr joining regulars Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby and Gino D'Aampo on the teams.

Keith Lemon (Lee Francis) once again larks about as the host.

As series nine is coming to a close, E4 had a weekend crammed with episodes of the hit US comedy.

The geekiest show around has also been commissioned for three more years in the States, so now's a good time to check out why.

