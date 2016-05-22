  1. Home
Best catch-up TV on Freeview Play: England's Euro 2016 warm-up and more

|
Freeview Play is an incredible useful tool that gives you the ability to scroll backwards through the electronic programme guide and choose catch-up shows to play automatically.

Just find the show listed in the last seven days, click on it and it'll open up in one of the dedicated streaming apps and stream without any fuss.

At present, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 programming is available to scroll back to on Freeview Play, while Channel 5's can also be played through the Demand 5 app on supported devices. UKTV Play shows are also coming to the platform.

However, will all that content to view, what exactly should you watch? Here's our tips on the best programming available through Freeview Play right now.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming to my TV and how can I get it?

ITVbest catch up tv on freeview play england s euro 2016 warm up and more image 3

Britain's Got Talent

ITV (ITV Hub) - broadcast on Saturday 21 May

Ahead of the first live semi final on Sunday 22 May, the judges deliberated over the acts they'd like to see take part throughout the following week.

Some semi finalists were already known, of course, with golden buzzer acts Beau Dermott, 100 Voices of Gospel, Anne and Ian Marshall, Jasmine Elcock and Boogie Storm already progressing.

Wembley Stadiumbest catch up tv on freeview play england s euro 2016 warm up and more image 2

International Football - England v Turkey

ITV (ITV Hub) - broadcast on Saturday 21 May

With Euro 2016 rapidly approaching, England took on Turkey at Manchester's Etihad Stadium in its first warm-up game ahead of the tournament.

Several players were missing from the line-up - notably those from Liverpool and Manchester United, thanks to their respective European and domestic final appearances - but it's well worth a watch regardless to see how the team might manage in France.

BBCbest catch up tv on freeview play england s euro 2016 warm up and more image 4

Louis Theroux - A Different Brain

BBC Two (BBC iPlayer) - broadcast on Sunday 15 May

Documentary maker Louis Theroux is never one to shy from hard or painful subjects, including this latest available through Freeview Play.

He visited several people with long term brain injuries in this special short film to discover the issues they have to face in Britain on a daily basis.

BBCbest catch up tv on freeview play england s euro 2016 warm up and more image 5

The Great British Sewing Bee

BBC Two (BBC iPlayer) - broadcast on Monday 16 May

The Great British Sewing Bee is back and it has been getting better and better as each year progresses - almost to the level of its inspiration, Bake Off.

Now it's on series four and 10 new contestants take up the challenge of making beautiful items.

ITVbest catch up tv on freeview play england s euro 2016 warm up and more image 6

Judge Rinder

ITV (ITV Hub) - broadcast on Wednesday 18 May

Criminal barrister Robert Rinder might not be an actual judge as such but he does have the authority to decide on cases that usually entail one person owning another money.

It's addictive viewing, mainly because of Rinder's sharp wit.

ITVbest catch up tv on freeview play england s euro 2016 warm up and more image 7

Celebrity Juice

ITV 2 (ITV Hub) - broadcast on Thursday 19 May

The last in this series of the off-the-wall quiz show sees Rickie and Melvin, Ayda Field and Jimmy Carr joining regulars Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby and Gino D'Aampo on the teams.

Keith Lemon (Lee Francis) once again larks about as the host.

Channel 4best catch up tv on freeview play england s euro 2016 warm up and more image 8

The Big Bang Theory

E4 (All 4) - broadcast on Saturday 21 May

As series nine is coming to a close, E4 had a weekend crammed with episodes of the hit US comedy.

The geekiest show around has also been commissioned for three more years in the States, so now's a good time to check out why.

Get catch-up and on demand TV for £0 per month with Freeview Play.

