New Hulu subscription service to stream broadcast, cable TV channels

Hulu is reportedly working on a new subscription service for US cord-cutters.

Cord cutters are people who ditch cable television in favour of an internet-based service, and according to The Wall Street Journal, they'll soon have a new service to choose from a company that already offers on-demand programming. Hulu, which is similar to Netflix in that it lets subscribers watch content from major networks, is developing a service that's all about live TV.

Details are scarce but the idea is that the service will offer popular broadcast and cable TV channels. It's a cable TV-like service that hasn't yet been named, but it's thought to be subscription-based and likely priced around $40 a month. It won't offer hundreds of channels, as Hulu, which is co-owned by Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox, wants to focus on quality and not quantity.

Disney’s ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, the Fox broadcast network, Fox News, FX, and Fox’s national and regional sports channels are all expected to be offered with the service. Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, which is also an owner in Hulu, so far hasn’t agreed to license its networks.

However, at that price and with those live TV channel offerings from Disney and Fox, it appears as though Hulu's upcoming subscription service will be a lot like Sling TV and Sony's PlayStation Vue, both of which stream live programming and cost a bit more than, say, Netflix.