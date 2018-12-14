Best upcoming TV shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

There is an amazing line-up of TV shows and series coming our way soon on streaming services. We've rounded up the best to whet your appetite.

So whether you are a Netflix or Amazon Prime Video subscriber there are plenty of interesting shows coming soon to look forward to. We've collected the best with trailers to get you excited.

Netflix was the first major streaming service to start an "Originals" program, where it funds and creates its own shows and movies. It also badges some programming as a Netflix Original for the UK market that might have appeared on US TV first.

Many if not all of the series listed are presented in 4K Ultra HD and with HDR or Dolby Vision on compatible TVs or systems.

These are the best upcoming shows people are already talking about.

Season: 2

2 On-air date: 17 January 2019

The rights to new TV series Star Trek: Discovery were snapped up by Netflix for regions outside the US and Canada a while back. People might have had mixed feelings about the first series of Star Trek: Discovery but the next season is certainly showing some promise.

Season: 3

3 On-air date: 1 January 2019

Based on Lemony Snicket’s children's novel series by the same name, the third season is said to consist of seven episodes total and represents an adaptation of the final four books in the series.

We're expecting more dastardly deeds and hijinx from Count Olaf (played by the brilliant Neil Patrick Harris) and fantastical stories full of wonder.

Season: 3

3 On-air date: Summer 2019

The first two seasons of this TV horror series was hugely successful, not just for its excellent cast and writing, but because it paid homage to the 80s like nothing before. Pop references abounded and the third series will be no different.

Anything from Ghostbusters to The Goonies is fair game for Stranger Things, which will lighten the darker, creepier elements no doubt.

Season: 1

1 On-air date: 15 February 2019

The Umbrella Academy centres around a dysfunctional family of superheroes who are on a mission to solve the mystery of their father's death. The story is adapted from the comic created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá and features a cast that includes Mary J. Blige, Robert Sheehan and Ellen Page. It looks fantastic too.

Season: 1

1 On-air date: 5 April 2019

From the creator of "Planet Earth," comes a new series that's not only narrated by Sir David Attenborough but also takes viewers on an incredible journey through some of the world's most precious natural habitats.

Our Planet is said to have taken four years to film with the crew visiting 50 different countries to capture all the footage. It's bound to be an incredible view of our world, as always expertly presented by Sir David Attenborough.

Like Netflix, Amazon has a healthy selection of homegrown shows available to Prime subscribers. You can also watch them at a cost without Prime, but it's a lot cheaper to pay for a yearly subscription and get a load of other benefits thrown in - including access to the Amazon Music streaming service and free next-day - or same-day in some cases - delivery. A lot of its shows are also bought from US channels for regional distribution.

Many of them are available in 4K HDR.

Season: 1

1 On-air date: 21 December 2018

Vanity Fair is Gwyneth Hughes' adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray's literary classic. A new imagining of the period drama for Amazon Prime Video.

Set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars, this outing for Vanity Fair follows Becky Sharp (played Olivia Cooke) as she attempts to work her out of poverty and rise through the dizzying heights of English Society. It seems that lavish period dramas never go out of fashion and we have no doubt Vanity Fair will prove popular with some.

Season: 1

1 On-air date: 2019

The Boys is a superhero TV series with a twist. The series portrays a world where superheroes are embracing the dark side and exploiting their fame. The Boys are set to take down their corrupt brethren and keep fellow superheroes in line while also exposing the truth about Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages them.

Season: 1

1 On-air date: 2019

Based on the best-selling novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, John Hamm and Jack Whitehall. It follows the story of Aziraphale (Sheen), an angel, and Crowley (Tennant), a demon, unlikely friends who have grown fond of life on our planet. As the end of time draws near, they set out on a mission to save the world from destruction.

Season: 3

3 On-air date: 18 January 2019

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back. Expect more of the car based shenanigans from the trio of petrol heads. All the usual adventure and idiocy, in a variety of locations from around the world.