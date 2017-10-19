Best TV shows on BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon and Now TV you must not miss

There is an amazing line-up of TV shows and series coming our way soon on streaming services and some crackers that have just started to appear. New episodes of Star Trek Discovery are released each week and Mr Robot season 3 has begun at last. Hurrah!

Then, of course, Peaky Blinders season 4 and Stranger Things season 2 are almost upon us.

So whether you are a Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Now TV subscriber, or prefer to get your on demand fix through BBC iPlayer, here are some delights you can watch on your chosen platform right now or very soon.

Netflix was the first major streaming service to start an "Originals" program, where it funds and creates its own shows and movies. It also badges some programming as a Netflix Original for the UK market that might have appeared on US TV first.

Many if not all of the series listed are presented in 4K Ultra HD and with HDR or Dolby Vision on compatible TVs or systems.

Season: 1

1 On air date: Now

The rights to new TV series Star Trek: Discovery were snapped up by Netflix for regions outside the US and Canada and new episodes are appearing every Monday on the service.

It is looking very promising and we especially like the new Klingon designs.

Season: 2

2 On air date: 27 October 2017

The first season of this TV horror series was hugely successful, not just for its excellent cast and writing, but because it paid homage to the 80s like nothing before. Pop references abounded and the second series will be no different.

Anything from Ghostbusters to The Goonies is fair game for Stranger Things, which will lighten the darker, creepier elements no doubt.

Season: 1

1 On air date: 23 November 2017

Earlier this year, Netflix ordered a 10 episode season of She's Gotta Have It, based on the 1986 feature film by Spike Lee. And it's almost ready to air.

Lee himself serves as executive producer and has directed each of the 30-minute episodes.

Season: 3

3 On air date: Now

Those thinking that Narcos would end with the killing of Pablo Escobar (not really a spoiler considering it's based on a true event) need think again. The Cali Cartel is now the focus of the DEA's attention.

Be prepared for a lot of reading though as the subtitle count ramps up a notch or two.

Season: 1

1 On air date: 17 November

Bursting onto our screens after many a cameo in Daredevil, The Punisher stars Jon Bernthal as vigilante Frank Castle and was thought to have been delayed after the horrific events in Las Vegas in October.

However, Netflix has confirmed the super violent Marvel Comics hero will be hitting screens in one massive lump this November.

Like Netflix, Amazon has a healthy selection of homegrown shows available to Prime subscribers. You can also watch them at a cost without Prime, but it's a lot cheaper to pay for a yearly subscription and get a load of other benefits thrown in - including access to the Amazon Music streaming service and free next-day - or same-day in some cases - delivery. A lot of its shows are also bought from US channels for regional distribution.

Many of them are available in 4K HDR.

Season: 3

3 On air date: Now

The third season of the superb Mr Robot has started and it picks up directly from the events in the last season (we certainly won't spoil that for you).

Bobby Cannavale, from Boardwalk Empire and the cancelled Vinyl, also joins the stellar cast as a non-nonsense used-car salesman. Wonder where they are going with that one?

Season: 3

3 On air date: 20 October 2017

Comedy drama Red Oaks is also back for a third series, with Brit actor Craig Roberts reprising his role as David. He has given up on tennis coaching now though, and heads to New York to turn his hand at filmmaking.

The Red Oaks country club is still the main focus though, as the show moves into the summer of 1987.

Season: 3

3 On air date: Now

And yet another series to hit its third season. The show loosely based on the DC Comics/Vertigo comic book Lucifer takes a strange turn with the fallen angel and club owner getting his wings back.

Let's hope the rest is as good as season 2, which we feel really hit its stride.

Now TV, the on demand service that's part of the Sky family, is a different kettle of fish to Netflix and Amazon Video in that it presents shows also or previously available on Sky TV (and, in several cases, Virgin Media too). However, if you don't have paid TV and want to opt for a Now TV Entertainment Pass instead, all of the following are available or will be soon.

Season: 9

9 On air date: Now

As soon as Larry David confirmed a ninth season of the mostly improvised comedy we couldn't wait.

Thankfully, it is living up to the promise, currently airing on Sky Atlantic and, therefore, on Now TV too. A 10th season is also planned but that will be the last, claims David.

Season: 8

8 On air date: 23 October 2017

Starting with the 100th episode, The Walking Dead returns to Fox on TV, which is also available live and on demand on Now TV.

Anyone who has been reading the comic book on which it is based will know what's coming. In a nutshell, some of the biggest, baddest and horrific scenes yet.

Season: 2

On air date: Spring 2018

One of the best series in modern times, Westworld, returns for a second season in spring next year, as confirmed by HBO in the States.

It will be shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK again, so will also be available on Now TV. You will undoubtedly also be able to catch up with season 1 beforehand.

Season: 3

3 On air date: 2018

It is likely a long way off yet, but HBO confirmed that an on/off/on again third season of True Detective is in production.

Little is really know about the plot, but we do know that Mahershala Ali (House of Cards, Luke Cage) will lead the new cast, as state police detective Wayne Hays.

Season: 1

1 On air date: 2018

We're not exactly when the Sky-made Britannia will debut, save for sometime in 2018, but it certainly has promise. Not least because of its all-star cast.

Set in 43AD, it chronicles the return of the Roman empire to the lands of the eponymous isle and their on-going quest to crush the Celts. David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) commands the Roman forces, while ;Zoë Wanamaker is the queen in charge of the Celtic resistance.

The Beeb's iPlayer service is the only one that's free. You do need a TV Licence in the UK and have to sign-in with your BBC login these days, but there's no subscription fee.

It has plenty of series to watch in full these days, although you are best advised to do so quickly as they don't stay around for too long.

Season: 4

4 On air date: October 2017

After a cliff-hanging end to the third series, the fourth can't come soon enough. And luckily, a BBC tweet revealed that it will likely hit screens and iPlayer this month.

There are also rumours that a fifth and final series featuring the Shelbys was filmed at the same time for release in 2018.

Season: Christmas special

Christmas special On air date: Christmas 2017

Although we have to wait until 2018 for the next series of Doctor Who, the 2017 Christmas 2017 will be monumental and must-see for any fan.

Not only does it bring back the first Doctor (this time played by David Bradley) but it is tipped to end with the regeneration to the 13th Doctor, played by Broadchurch's Jodie Whittaker.

Season: 3-part miniseries

3-part miniseries On air date: 21 October 2017

Kit Harington - Games of Thrones' Jon Snow - plays own-relative Roberts Catsby in an all-new telling of the Gunpowder Plot. Ironically, he's also related to a major figure on the other side of the tale, Lord Harington, who learnt of the plot to kill King James I on the morning of 5 November.

It also stars Liv Tyler.