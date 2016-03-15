What is Comic-Con HQ and when will it go live?

Comic-Con is getting its own subscription streaming service.

It's called Comic-Con HQ. From what we can tell, it is trying to be a Netflix of sorts for comic-book geeks. It's also trying to extend the Comic-Con experience from just a few days a year to 365 days a year by offering both archival and original programming to Comic-Con fans. The service was just announced, so details are scarce, but we've laid out everything we know below.

Comic-Con is a registered trademark owned by San Diego Comic-Con International, an organiser of comic book conventions held across the world. The San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) itself has been held annually in San Diego since 1970 and primarily focuses on showcasing comic books, science fiction/fantasy-related film and television, as well as toys, collectible card games, video games, webcomics, and fantasy novels.

In March 2016, San Diego Comic-Con International with Lionsgate announced the first details of a new video-on-demand streaming service called Comic-Con HQ. It is subscription-based, meaning you'll have to pay a membership fee in order to access content, such as classic film and TV titles, behind-the-scenes access, live streams of SDCC panels, and original programming (scripted series and unscripted news).

Comic-Con HQ launches on 7 May (also known as Free Comic Book Day) in beta form. Anyone can pre-register now for free beta access via the Comic-Con HQ website. An official premiere is scheduled for sometime in June, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con in late July.

We're not sure yet if the service will be available outside of the US.

The ad-free service will be free during the beta but will require a paid subscription after June. Pricing as of March 2016 has yet to be announced.

According to SDCC, anyone who registered for free beta access can tune into the new streaming service via their "browsers and iOS/Android devices", while a roll out across more connected devices is expected in the coming months. Example devices include Roku, AppleTV, and Xbox One, with "additional devices and distribution platforms becoming available throughout the year".

According to SDCC, you can expect the following in terms of programming:

Recurring daily and weekly programs. G4 alum Adam Sessler (X-Play) will executive produce programs on comics, science and gaming, along with hosting his own 1:1 interview series. G4 star Kevin Pereira (Attack of the Show) and his company Attack Media will executive produce an entertainment pop culture news show and a late night talk show format.

Original scripted and unscripted series, such as the scripted comedy series Kings of Con (inspired by fan convention experiences from Supernatural stars Richard Speight and Rob Benedict), the science program Impossible Science starring illusionist Jason Latimer (he explores technologies capable of achieving his feats of magic with real science), and the unscripted series with fangirl fashion company Her Universe (hosted by founder Ashley Eckstein, who follows contestants as they design their couture concepts for the catwalk of a live San Diego Comic-Con fashion show in July).

Live-streamed San Diego Comic-Con access with "CCHQ programming, airings of select Comic-Con panels, and immersive access to the convention floor and sanctionedevents never before available to the public", as well as "interviews and previews available only on CCHQ in a growing library of new and archival panels, bonus features, behind-the-scenes previews and more. "

A collection of licensed film and TV series featuring "genre greats and hidden gems from science-fiction, fantasy, cult classics, action/adventure and horror".

