What is NBCUniversal Hayu and will it launch in the UK?

One of the world's leading entertainment companies has announced a new streaming video service that's all about reality TV - and it's intended audiences are in the UK, Ireland, and Australia.

Called Hayu, NBCUniversal has described its initiative as a "next generation, subscription video-on-demand reality service". All content on the service will be curated, fully integrated with social media, and available on mobile devices and connected televisions as well as Hayu's website.

If this sort of thing interests you, Pocket-lint has explained everything you need to know below, including what types of shows you'll be able to watch and for how much as well as all the different features you can expect Hayu to offer.

Hayu from NBCUniversal is a video-streaming service (kind of like Netflix). It's unique however in that it will only serve up content from the reality genre. Also, even though NBCUniversal is based in the US, Hayu will initially only launch in the UK, Ireland, and Australia.

According to NBCUniversal, you can use Hayu to watch popular shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians (and its spin-offs), The Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing, Top Chef franchises, I Am Cait, Made in Chelsea, Flipping Out, Shahs of Sunset, The Millionaire Matchmaker, RuPaul’s Drag Race (UK and Ireland), and Don’t Tell the Bride (UK and Ireland), and many more.

If you're in the UK, Ireland, and Australia and own a mobile, tablet, laptop, or connected TV, you'll be able to use Hayu. You can also access it from www.hayu.com. The streaming service will include a free one-month trial, but when the trial ends, you'll need to subscribe.

NBCUniversal said Hayu will offer more than 3,000 episodes of reality content, with new episodes being added to the service every week. It expects to add more than 500 episodes to the service each year, many of which will debut on the same day as their US premiere.

Hayu will not only be all about reality but also social media. NBCUniversal said it baked in these social ties:

"Hayu will offer users specially made short-form content snippets - selected from the original episodes - which can be shared directly via fans’ social media accounts. Additionally, newsfeeds from multiple sources covering the shows and talent featured on hayu will be fully integrated into the service. Further, hayu will include full social media integration alongside the videos, allowing viewers instant access to the social media accounts of hundreds of reality’s hottest stars, as well as allowing fans to share their own comments."

Hayu will have a monthly subscription fee of £3.99 in the UK, €4.99 in Ireland, and $5.99 in Australia.

Hayu will go live sometime in March 2016.

Check out NBCUniversal's announcement for more details.