Star Trek TV series for 2017 will make it great again

Following the popularity of the new Star Trek movies, the almost defunct TV series has been given a green light to start a new run.

The last Star Trek series, Enterprise, lasted just four seasons and ever since Star Trek for TV has been left on the shelf. The new series will be coming back thanks to a campaign to get the series up and running again from its now producer Bryan Fuller.

Fuller worked on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and most recently created the massively acclaimed Hannibal series. In his words he plans to "boldly go where no Star Trek series has gone before".

The new series of Star Trek should move away from more recent series as Fuller says these have "lost the sixties fun" that he wants to bring back.

On how the series will fit, Fuller has previously expressed interest in exploring the Next Generation era looks applied to the new timeline of the J.J. Abrams Star Trek films. Fuller has also said he's like to see a show follow the U.S.S. Reliant. He'd like to cast Angela Bassett as captain with Rosario Dawson as the first officer.

All these exciting ideas may actually become a reality, and soon. The new Star Trek series is set to launch on CBS in 2017.

