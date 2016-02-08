3D is officially dead, future Samsung and LG TVs won’t even support it

It's been expected for quite a while but 3D in the home is officially kaput. Both Samsung and LG are phasing out the technology when it comes to new TVs and that will put the final nail in the format's coffin.

It was telling for us that very few companies even talked about 3D during the CES trade show in Las Vegas in January, with only one 3D exhibit of note appearing as part of the LG stand. However, that company is reportedly turning its back on the tech along with Korean rival Samsung.

Speaking to ET News in Korea, an LG representative stated that only its premium sets this year will be 3D capable, slashing the number of supporting TVs by half.

"Although 40 per cent of all TVs last year had 3D functions, only 20 per cent this year will," he said. "There are still consumers who enjoy 3D movies and others, so we are going to apply it mainly on premium products."

Samsung too is said to be turning its back on 3D. A supplier of 3D glasses to the firm has had no new request for compatible specs for 2016.

"Even though we had been supplying 3D glasses until last year, there is no request for new supply this year," he said.

It is believed therefore that Samsung is also phasing out support.

3D in the home has been in decline for the last two to three years, with first the BBC stopping production of 3D material and then Sky killing its dedicated channels last June.

Sky still offers some 3D movies and content on demand, but it isn't shouting from the rooftops about it.

That's not to say 3D video as an entertainment format is completely dead, however. It is still going strong in cinemas. And the rise in virtual reality in the home is likely to keep its flame burning, just in a different way.