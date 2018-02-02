Best Super Bowl LII (2018) commercials: Amazon, Pepsi, Dundee, and more

The biggest sporting event in the American calendar is around the corner, with the New England Patriots going up against the Philadelphia Eagles, in the hopes of claiming their sixth Super Bowl title.
Super Bowl LII, also known as Super Bowl 52, is scheduled for Sunday, 4 February. The kickoff time for Eagles vs. Patriots is set for 6:30pm EST. It will be played in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium, which will have just finished hosting its second Minnesota Vikings season after being built in time for the 2016 NFL season.
However, while the big game is the main event, the commercials also get a lot of attention. Companies, including tech brands, go to town on their Super Bowl commercials, spending tonnes of money, and 2018 is no exception. Here are some of the best ads expected to air (though some of these are just teaser videos for now).
We will update this list over time, too, so keep checking back.
Best Super Bowl LII commercials and ads
Technology
Amazon
Groupon
SquareSpace
Sprint
Duracell
Cars
Lexus/Marvel Black Panther
Hyundai
Kia
Film and TV
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Dundee/Australian tourism*
*Brisbane Times reported that an apparent film teaser for an upcoming Crocodile Dundee reboot is actually part of a viral marketing campaign for Australian tourism. It's pretty clever, and hilarious.
So, we've included it here.
Food and drink
Avocados from Mexico
Skittles
M&M's
Mountain Dew
Doritos Blaze vs Mountain Dew Ice
Pepsi
Jack in the Box
Pringles
Bud Light
Budweiser
Taps
Michelob Ultra
Coca-Cola
Household goods
Tide
Febreze
Miscellaneous
PETA
Universal Studios
WeatherTech
Winter Olympics