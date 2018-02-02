  1. Home
Best Super Bowl LII (2018) commercials: Amazon, Pepsi, Dundee, and more

  • Go Pats!

The biggest sporting event in the American calendar is around the corner, with the New England Patriots going up against the Philadelphia Eagles, in the hopes of claiming their sixth Super Bowl title.

Super Bowl LII, also known as Super Bowl 52, is scheduled for Sunday, 4 February. The kickoff time for Eagles vs. Patriots is set for 6:30pm EST. It will be played in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium, which will have just finished hosting its second Minnesota Vikings season after being built in time for the 2016 NFL season.

However, while the big game is the main event, the commercials also get a lot of attention. Companies, including tech brands, go to town on their Super Bowl commercials, spending tonnes of money, and 2018 is no exception. Here are some of the best ads expected to air (though some of these are just teaser videos for now).

We will update this list over time, too, so keep checking back.

Best Super Bowl LII commercials and ads

Technology

Amazon

Groupon

SquareSpace

Sprint

Duracell

Cars

Lexus/Marvel Black Panther

Hyundai

Kia

Film and TV

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Dundee/Australian tourism*

*Brisbane Times reported that an apparent film teaser for an upcoming Crocodile Dundee reboot is actually part of a viral marketing campaign for Australian tourism. It's pretty clever, and hilarious.

So, we've included it here.

Food and drink

Avocados from Mexico

Skittles

M&M's

Mountain Dew

Doritos Blaze vs Mountain Dew Ice

Pepsi

Jack in the Box

Pringles

Bud Light

Budweiser

Taps

Michelob Ultra

Coca-Cola

Household goods

Tide

Febreze

Miscellaneous

PETA

Universal Studios

WeatherTech

Winter Olympics

