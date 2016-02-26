Oscars 2016 nominees: Watch all the trailers here

Early in January, Hollywood held its breath.. The Academy was getting ready to unleash the Oscars 2016 nominees.

Shortlists for all 24 categories are now out, and you can browse them in the gallery above. The categories include the usuals, such as Best Picture and Best Director, but of course their nominees are different, with this year's highlights including The Revenant, which received the most nominations with 12 total, and Mad Max: Fury Road with 10 nods.

The nominees for the 88th Academy Awards were announced on 14 January at 5:30 am PST at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, by directors Guillermo del Toro and Ang Lee, Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, and actor John Krasinski. You can watch the entire live stream here.

But the 2016 ceremony, which is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, takes place 28 February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Actor Chris Rock will host. If you want to make a game of it and predict which films will win coveted trophies, be sure to check out all the trailers.

We've scoured the internet and rounded them up. Underneath every category image in the gallery you'll find a list of trailers. You're free to watch them, and if you wish, leave us a comment below, letting us know which films you think will win in each category. We got our money placed on Leo for Best Actor.

The 2016 Oscars will start airing at 7pm EST on the ABC network, or you can go here to watch the Oscars live stream once the ceremony begins. Also, here's the official Oscars nominees site for more information.