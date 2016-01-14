You’ll never guess how much UHD Blu-ray discs cost (Hint: Ouch!)

Better start pinching now, because if you want the latest films in UHD Blu-ray, you're going to need to pay up big time.

With 4K ultra-high definition televisions beginning to become the norm, it's been a long and winding road for the physical format, UHD Blu-ray, to reach its final standard. With the UHD Alliance now signed and sealed on that deal, 4K Blu-ray players are making their way to market, and so aren't the discs.

Warner Bros, Sony, and 20th Century Fox, for instance, recently announced their first UHD Blu-ray titles, but they curiously left out pricing. Now, thanks to Lionsgate, we know the new medium isn't going to be cheap. It said Sicario and The Last Witch Hunter will be available for $42.99 each (around £30).

Yeah. That's about twice the price of a standard Blu-ray. Those films are new releases though, and Lionsgate appears to be embracing a two-tier pricing scheme. Older titles, such as Ender's Game and The Expendables 3, will be priced at $22.99 each (about £16). We guess that's more palatable.

Lionsgate said you can expect the first films from its catalogue to become available on 1 March - timed to Ultra HD Blu-ray players' market availability. The new discs, which support 4K UHD resolution, will also come packed with High Dynamic Range imagery and next-generation Dolby Atmos audio.

The Last Witch Hunter will even feature DTS:X Audio.