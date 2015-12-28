Get a 21-minute look at Fox's new X-Files with this behind-the-scenes tease

The X-Files is set to premiere next month - 13 years after the original ended.

Fox's new miniseries, which will consist of six episodes, has been teased a lot in recent months, thanks to set photos, trailers, and more, but we still don't know much about what to expect from the show. That is, until now. A new 21-minute behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming series has just been published to The X-Files YouTube channel.

The video's description on YouTube clearly explains what the new featurette is all about: "Go behind the scenes with Chris Carter, David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and all the key players as they reveal secrets from the set and take you on the epic journey of bringing this classic series back to Fox".

Watch it, below, to see some spoilers. You'll also learn about how series creator Chris Carter brought newbie Joel McHale on board after seeing his performance at a White House Correspondent's Dinner. Carter further talks about the structure of the mini-series; he said the first and last episodes focus on the show's mythology and main story arcs.

The other four episodes will see Mulder and Scully fighting and solving new problems. We can expect a twist, new monsters, and apparently an old character - who was thought to be dead - is alive and well.

This new series from Fox will have a two-night premiere, debuting on 24 January, with the following episode airing the next night.