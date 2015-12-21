4K Netflix comes to YouView thanks to BT: Watch Ultra HD shows and films on your box

BT's YouView has become the first pay TV service to get access to 4K Netflix content through a set-top-box. That means BT subscribers who also pay for top tier Netflix membership can access Ultra HD versions of shows like Narcos, Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad.

The newly released Netflix Original movie, The Ridiculous 6, is also available in 4K.

Access is through an updated version of the Netflix app for BT's Ultra HD YouView box specifically. What's more, Netflix programming is integrated into the box's own search engine, so you can find a 4K (or other format) show or film from the front-end and start viewing without having to enter the app itself.

Customers who want to watch Ultra HD programming on Netflix will need to subscribe to the service’s highest priced plan, which costs £8.99 a month. That also includes 1080p HD streaming for shows and movies not in 4K, plus access on up to four devices simultaneously.

A HD subscription usually costs £7.49 a month.

Although BT YouView is the first pay TV set-top-box to get 4K Netflix in the UK, it's not the first box. You can also get 4K Netflix on the Nvidia Shield Android TV media streamer. And a lot of 4K TV sets have access to the Ultra HD Netflix app too.

READ: Nvidia Shield Android TV review: 4K and gaming meet in powerhouse box