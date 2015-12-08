Watch Sky on Xbox One from today: TV from Sky app arrives to give that Sky Go experience

Sky and Microsoft have teamed up to offer the almighty TV from Sky app on the console from today in the UK, at last.

This means that Xbox One owners with a Sky Go Extra or Sky Multiscreen subscription will now be able to watch live shows and on demand Sky content via the console.

Xbox One customers can try a free two-month trial. Simply login to Xbox Live, download the Sky from TV app and enjoy the service as a trial for free – just in time for Christmas.

Sky customers will be reap plenty of viewing benefits from the app with over 1,000 movies on offer as well as box sets, live TV and, of course, plenty of sports for those with a subscription.

Sky TV customers with Sky Go Extra or Sky Multiscreen can now use their Xbox One as one of their four registered devices.

Luke Bradley-Jones, brand director, Sky TV commented, "We’re really excited to add Xbox One to our line-up of supported devices. Xbox One customers can now watch the latest from Sky TV with our big winter line up including The Last Panthers, Fungus The Bogeyman and Scandal – there’s something for everyone to enjoy."

The Sky from TV app is available to download now for Xbox One users in the UK.

READ: Sky Go Extra subscription now half-price: Get 12 months of offline viewing for £2.50 a month