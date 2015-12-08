  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Watch Sky on Xbox One from today: TV from Sky app arrives to give that Sky Go experience

|
Pocket-lint Watch Sky on Xbox One from today: TV from Sky app arrives to give that Sky Go experience
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

- Access TV box sets and over 1,000 movies

- Watch live Sky TV via the Xbox One

- Free trail offer for two month's use

Sky and Microsoft have teamed up to offer the almighty TV from Sky app on the console from today in the UK, at last.

This means that Xbox One owners with a Sky Go Extra or Sky Multiscreen subscription will now be able to watch live shows and on demand Sky content via the console.

Xbox One customers can try a free two-month trial. Simply login to Xbox Live, download the Sky from TV app and enjoy the service as a trial for free – just in time for Christmas.

Sky customers will be reap plenty of viewing benefits from the app with over 1,000 movies on offer as well as box sets, live TV and, of course, plenty of sports for those with a subscription.

Sky TV customers with Sky Go Extra or Sky Multiscreen can now use their Xbox One as one of their four registered devices.

Luke Bradley-Jones, brand director, Sky TV commented, "We’re really excited to add Xbox One to our line-up of supported devices. Xbox One customers can now watch the latest from Sky TV with our big winter line up including The Last Panthers, Fungus The Bogeyman and Scandal – there’s something for everyone to enjoy."

The Sky from TV app is available to download now for Xbox One users in the UK.

READ: Sky Go Extra subscription now half-price: Get 12 months of offline viewing for £2.50 a month

 
PopularIn TV
Loewe brings Freeview Play to its TVs at last
Samsung Q900R 8K QLED initial review: It all starts here
Philips beefs up its latest OLED with Bowers and Wikins sound
LG 88-inch 8K OLED TV makes it to IFA 2018
Future of Toshiba televisions: Dash battery replacements, Alexa voice control and Android TV
Toshiba has an 8K TV of its own, but it's just a concept
Comments