What is Sony PlayStation Vue and where is it available?

Sony PlayStation Vue is no longer limited to the PlayStation platform.

That means almost anyone can pick a plan and - without a cable contract - get access to a rich channel offering that comes close to matching what cable and satellite providers currently offer, including live TV and a cloud-based DVR feature. You don't even need a PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4 to stream content from the new TV service, but you do need to live in one of the US cities where it's available.

Here's everything we know so far about PlayStation Vue...

PlayStation Vue is a new cloud-based TV service from Sony.

It offers live TV, movies and sports - all without a cable or satellite subscription. It is therefore an ideal service for cord-cutters, a growing group of people who prefer to cancel or forgo a cable or satellite subscription in favour of an alternative internet or cloud-based service.

Netflix, for instance, is another alternative service aimed at cord-cutters.

You can sign up for PlayStation Vue at www.psvue.com/plans.

In March 2016, Sony announced that its PlayStation Vue internet TV service had gone nationwide in the states.

The Netflix-like service launched over a year ago and has been available in select US cities, bringing live, local broadcasts from CBS, ABC, FOX, and NBC (as well as live cable, on-demand movie, and sports) to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, and Miami. But there is a caveat to the service now expanding across the US: it's cut live network programming in the 203 added markets.

PlayStation Vue offers three subscription tiers in the original 7 launch cities: Access (60+ channels of live TV, movies, and sports) for $39.99 a month, Core (75+ channels along with local sports) for $44.99 a month, and Elite (100+ channels and access to even more content from Epix Hits and Machinima) for $54.99 a month. If you're unsure about PlayStation Vue, you can also always try it at no cost via the 7-day trial.

Nationwide however it is offering new "slim" packages that cut the live network programming from the big four.

The slim packages include Access Slim (55+ channels, with live cable TV, movies, and sports channels) for $29.99 a month, Core Slim (70+ channels, with all the channels from Access Slim and the addition of national and regional sports networks) for $34.99 a month, and Elite Slim (100+ channels, with all the channels from Core Slim as well as more movie and entertainment channels) for $44.99 per month.

Go here to explore the channels within each standard package, or go here to see what is included with the nationwide slim packages.

Channel offering for the standard packages vary depending on city. In New York City, for instance, the Elite package comes with:

CBS, Fox, NBC, AMC, Animal Planet, BET, Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CMT, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Discovery, DIY, E!, Epix Hits, Esquire, Food Network, Fox News, FX, HGTV, IFC, Machinima, MSNBC, MTV, MTC 2, Nat Geo, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, NickToons, Own, Oxygen, Spike, Sundance TV, Syfy, TLC, TNT, Travel, Tru, TCM, TV Land, Universal, USA, VH1, VH1 Classic, and more.

Also, Sony recently announced a new deal that would add ESPN, the Disney Channel, ABC, and ABC Family to the service.

Go here to explore the devices supported by PlayStation Vue.

Since launch, you've needed a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 3 console in order to watch PlayStation Vue on your television. However, on 12 November 2015, Sony announced that its streaming TV service is also now available on both the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV stick, with support coming "soon" for Google's Chromecast. You can even watch it using an iPhone or iPad.

On 21 June 2016, Sony announced that PlayStation Vue has arrived for Roku devices. Additionally, the PlayStation Vue mobile app will come to Android smartphones and tablets by end of June.

