Activision Blizzard to make Call of Duty movies, with launch of new film studio

Video game publisher Activision has been a busy bee as of late.

Days after it bought Candy Crush maker King.com for $5.9 billion, it has announced a new production arm, called Activision Blizzard Studios, with the purpose of developing film and TV content based on Call of Duty, Skylander Academy, and other game titles. The publisher has a huge portfolio of titles and franchises (more than 1,000), including Destiny, Diabolo, and Warcraft.

The latter of which has already been made into a film and is scheduled to hit theatres next year. Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, the parent corporation, co-produced the movie alongside Legendary Pictures and Atlas Entertainment. As far as the new Activision studio goes, its first project will be a cartoon series based on the Skylanders toy/game series.

The film's cast of voice talent already includes a long-list of recognisable names, such as Justin Long, Ashley Tisdale, Jonathan Banks, and Norm Macdonald. Activision Blizzard said it has been working on this and planning to launch the new studio for more than a year. It will also develop live-action renditions of its properties, including a movie series based on Call of Duty.

Apart from Activision Blizzard’s push into film and TV, as well as its acquisition of King Digital Entertainment, it revealed last month that it is set the launch an e-sports gaming division led by Steve Bornstein, a former ESPN exec, and Mike Sepso, the president of Major League Gaming.

So, yeah... Activision has a lot of things in the works at the moment.