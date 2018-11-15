John Lewis has established itself as the UK king of the Christmas commercial. It has consistently released amazing extended short movies accompanied with cover versions of songs that regularly make it to the top five of the British music charts.

This year's is a little different, however, as the song and singer are the main focus.

The Boy and the Piano stars Elton John and uses clever computer graphics wizardry to regress his image through the many stages of his career, back to when he got his first piano at Christmas.

True or not, it's a nicely made ad that you can check out below. You can also check out the previous years' efforts, from the first to go viral in 2011. Enjoy.

Elton John through the ages, innit? It's not as tear-jerking as some from the retailer in the past, but it's beautifully shot and has a poignant message.

Focusing on a boy and a snoring, trumping imaginary monster under his bed, Moz The Monster was funny and more than a little sentimental - the perfect mix for a John Lewis Christmas advert. We particularly liked the soundtrack by Elbow, not least because we're also big The Beatles fans too.

One of our favourite efforts included a whole cast of CGI animals. We won't spoil the ending (even though you've more than likely seen it before), but we do hope that mum and dad were out afterwards with disinfectant before letting their little girl have a go.

Cleverly filmed, albeit a little loose on the abilities of telescopes, Man On The Moon was criticised a little for its bleakness. The music is Half the World Away, written and originally released by Oasis, and covered by Norwegian 19-year-old Aurora.

Fans of The Royale Family will also recognise it, the original version was the main theme tune for that show.

In 2014, the company went on an all-out tech offensive, with a number of innovative initiatives that complemented its charming Monty The Penguin advert. As well as an interactive storytelling app for iPad and Android - Monty's Christmas narrated by Dermot O'Leary - John Lewis hosted an online 360-degree panoramic tour of lead characters Sam and Monty's world, and each of the shops had a dedicated section called Monty's Den.

Like many subsequent efforts, The Bear & The Hare cost the high street chain £1 million to produce. It released a dedicated iPad and Android tablet application, soft toys, online activities - including a Make your own card service - and in-store experiences in order to make some of that back.

The song used in the advert was a cover version of Keane's Somewhere Only We Know performed by Lily Allen.

Considered by many to be the best Christmas commercial from the high street retailer, The Journey present a great, beautiful love story with a twist. The music was a cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's Power of Love sung by Gabrielle Aplin.

The Long Wait changed everything for John Lewis and British Christmas adverts in general. By telling a sweet and sincere story, it engaged with audiences like never before and many advertisers have since aimed to emulate it.

Few have succeeded.