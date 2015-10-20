11 gadgets and tech toys every Back to the Future fan should own

The date of 21 October 2015 is finally upon us.

Those of you who have seen Back to the Future II will immediately recognise what we're talking about - as it's when Marty (played by Michael J Fox) and Doc Brown (played by Christopher Llyod) travelled 30 years into the future to get Marty's future son out of a jam. Since its release in 1989, we've seen many predictions from the film come true, including tablets, smart glasses, etc.

In fact the entire film trilogy has spawned a tonne of gadgets and toys in recent years. You can get a copy of Gray's Sports Almanac in the form of an iPad case, for instance. So, to help you celebrate "Back to the Future Day" on Wednesday, we've rounded up 11 different things every true fan should own.

Some of these are tech-related, while others are just plain cool. Either way, with this stuff lying around your house, there will be no denying that you're a Back to the Future die-hard.

A few years ago, back in like 2011, Nike introduced a Marty McFly-inspired, light-up shoe called Nike Air Mag. Only 1,500 pairs of Air Mags were auctioned on eBay at the time, with all net proceeds going directly to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is aimed at finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease.

You could scour eBay listings again to see if any Air Mag owners are thinking about privately selling their limited-edition kicks on Back to the Future Day, but chances are, they'll be really expensive. So, instead, you should buy this cozy Magzzz slipper version ($65) or maybe this Fuggit knit lookalike ($85).

There's also costume shoes ($99) and even a Light up shoe made entirely of Lego bricks.

You need a Back to The Future box set. It comes with the three films on Blu-Ray, as well as Digital HD with UltraViolet version, a 64-page book about the series, a light-up flux capacitor replica, all 26 episodes of a short-lived BTTF animated series, and a bonus disc with over 2 hours of content.

Best of all: It only costs $88 (£56) through Amazon.

ThinkGeek has been authorised to sell small versions of the Flux Capacitor in USB car charger form. Just plug it into your car's 12V vehicle power adapter (cigarette lighter) and turn it on. You won't go 88mph into the future, but it will charge all your USB-powered goodies. It even flashes its famous light sequence while charging.

The car charger has two ports and is compatible with anything that charges via USB. You can pick it up for $30 (£19) now, though ThinkGeek is limiting orders to 3 per person.

This book. It's something else. It caused a divergent timeline and all sorts of havoc for both Marty and Doc, thanks to Biff. But because of all that, it would be cool to own a replica. Well, if you're the owner of an iPad Mini (any of the first four generations), you can buy a copy of Grays Sports Almanac.

Unfortunately, you can't use it to bet on all the sporting events that have yet to happen, but still, every true fan of the film should pick up one of these $31 (£20) bad boys from Firebox if nothing else but to show off their geekiness (and to protect their tablet, which is in itself is a correct prediction from the series).

Japanese toy company Bandai expanded its Crazy Case series to include a Back to the Future: Part II-inspired iPhone 6 case. It's a DeLorean with glowing blue lights, and it's debuting at a time that celebrates the film's 2015 setting.

It's not just a standard iPhone case, though: you can move the driver's-side front fender and wheel to reveal the phone's camera, for instance, while the other fender can open to provide access to your phone's side controls.

The headlights will even flash when you receive a call, and when you answer that call, you'll have to talk to the DeLorean's undercarriage for the caller to hear you. It's certainly a bulky solution, but still great for 80s film buffs.



Bandai's case costs around $50 (£32).

The DeLorean Motor Company, which made the original DeLorean with the stainless steel-brushed body and gull-wing doors, has weathered a stormy past, but it’s somehow managed to come back and introduce an electric version of its masterpiece. The car has a top speed of 125 mph, driven by a 260 horsepower electric motor.

You can directly get in touch with the carmaker to order one, or you can enquire through Firebox, rather strangely, which lists the car at $108,351 and offers free UK shipping.

If you got $700 lying around, you can order a hoverboard. Zboard is selling the ZBoard Classic Hoverboard. It can't actually fly, because it's a skateboard, but it is electric-powered with weight-sensing technology, so can go for miles by simply putting your foot on one of two sensor pads. It has a top speed of 17 miles per hour. And it can go up to 5 miles per charge.

It even comes with a Back To The Future-styled deck and Marty McFly’s high tops, which you can strap to your feet and the hoverboard in order to match. Those of you who aren't into skateboarding can alternatively fork over $450 to Mattel for its BTTF-inspired hoverboard prop.

OK, so you can't actually buy this one...but someone should totally make it. Several people from the interwebs have made Back to the Future alarm clocks. Some of them double as MP3 players and can be configured with an infrared remote control, though they're all made to the DeLorean time circuit.

Just brilliant.

We especially like this tutorial on Adafruit, which comes with detailed instructions, but this one on Hackaday is neat too.

We know smartphones have become our go-to alarm clocks, but most of you should still remember clock radios, those electronic devices that acted as both clocks and radio receivers and were also designed to turn on and off at a preset time. Well, Marty McFly had a Panasonic Model RC-6015 clock radio in his bedroom in 1985.

After Marty's return from 1955 to an altered present, he had the same type of radio, which was playing the song "Back in Time" when it activated at 10:28 am. And Marty still had his flip-clock radio as of 1986. That radio was the Panasonic Model RC-6015. And the best part is: you can buy one eBay for nostalgia purposes.

Most listings price it around $100, in used condition, naturally.

This one isn't a gadget. It's that god-awful hat that Marty McFly wore during his visit to 2015. The replica is made of ultra-refractive fabric that shimmers, and it features a one-size-fits-all with adjustable Velcro closure. More than two decades after the first movie's release, this hat has likely remained a fan-favourite among viewers of all ages.

ThinkGeek is selling it for $25, while Amazon has some pricier listings.

Here's another ThinkGeek product, but again, it's not exactly a gadget. It's just a toy, or a prop, rather. It therefore doesn't convert normal household waste into energy. As ThinkGeek noted: if you put a stinky banana peel in there, you'll get a stinky banana peel accompanied by a sound effect in return.

It sits 18 inches tall, weighs 5 pounds, and comes with 4 AA batteries. Oh, and it costs a $399.99. Who knew film memorabilia could be so pricey?