IMAX's new dual 4K laser projection system comes to UK on 2 October

IMAX will introduce its new laser projection system to London's Empire Leicester Square cinema from 2 October, launching with a showing of The Walk: An IMAX 3D Experience.

The new system will be the first of its kind in Europe and consists of dual 4K laser projectors, with new optical engines and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies. These combined offer an expanded colour gamut than the existing projection technology used in IMAX theatres.

They also maintain maximum resolution on the largest screen sizes, and even better brightness and contrast for both 2D and 3D presentations.

IMAX has also improved the sound system, with an upgrade to 12 discrete channels plus sub-bass. It includes additional side channels and new overhead channels that better position the audio to ensure that everybody sits in the sweet spot regardless of where they are sat in the auditorium.

The Empire Leicester Square's "Screen 1" was converted into an IMAX screen in June 2014, it now has an 87-foot projection screen that spans from the floor to the ceiling.

"We are raising the benchmark once again with the launch of IMAX with laser at Empire Leicester Square – providing film fans in the West End a cinemagoing experience unlike anything they’ve ever seen or heard before," said Andrew Cripps, president of IMAX in Europe.

The new James Bond movie, Spectre, and the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens will also both be shown in this new format, as well as at other IMAX theatres countrywide.