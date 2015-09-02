  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

IMAX's new dual 4K laser projection system comes to UK on 2 October

|
IMAX IMAX's new dual 4K laser projection system comes to UK on 2 October
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

- London's Empire Leceister Square to be first

- Sony Picture's The Walk to debut on system

- Sound system also improved

IMAX will introduce its new laser projection system to London's Empire Leicester Square cinema from 2 October, launching with a showing of The Walk: An IMAX 3D Experience.

The new system will be the first of its kind in Europe and consists of dual 4K laser projectors, with new optical engines and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies. These combined offer an expanded colour gamut than the existing projection technology used in IMAX theatres.

They also maintain maximum resolution on the largest screen sizes, and even better brightness and contrast for both 2D and 3D presentations.

IMAX has also improved the sound system, with an upgrade to 12 discrete channels plus sub-bass. It includes additional side channels and new overhead channels that better position the audio to ensure that everybody sits in the sweet spot regardless of where they are sat in the auditorium.

READ: Mission Impossible: How IMAX built a pop-up cinema from scratch for Rogue Nation premiere

The Empire Leicester Square's "Screen 1" was converted into an IMAX screen in June 2014, it now has an 87-foot projection screen that spans from the floor to the ceiling.

"We are raising the benchmark once again with the launch of IMAX with laser at Empire Leicester Square – providing film fans in the West End a cinemagoing experience unlike anything they’ve ever seen or heard before," said Andrew Cripps, president of IMAX in Europe.

The new James Bond movie, Spectre, and the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens will also both be shown in this new format, as well as at other IMAX theatres countrywide.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments