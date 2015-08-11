  1. Home
  TV
  TV news

Touchjet Wave turns your TV into a giant touchscreen Android machine

- Fits most televisions

- Clip on and attach via HDMI

- Instant Android on your TV

Imagine using your television as a giant touchscreen with all the apps and smarts of Android. That's what Touchjet Wave aims to let you do.

Launched today on Indiegogo the Wave is the second product from Touchjet which has already released a touchscreen projector. The Wave can be clipped to your current TV to not only make it smart but also touch controlled – not bad for $149, or £96.

In its most basic form the Wave will make a TV smart by adding the Andoird operating system. This means access to apps like YouTube and Netflix as well as things like Google Docs or Microsoft Office if it's used for work. With apps like Philips Hue or Nest smarthome, lighting and heating can also be controlled from the TV.

The ability to draw and annotate on a TV make this a useful tool for the workplace too. This works with an accompanying app so sending images from a tablet to the TV is as easy as a swipe, says Touchjet.

Before worrying about covering your TV in fingerprints know that Wave uses infrared light to track finger movements. So getting nice and close with a touch-like gesture may be enough to activate actions.

The Wave clips to any TV between 20-inch and 60-inch and simply clips into the HDMI port. Simple.

The Touchjet Wave is available for pre-order from today via Indiegogo.

READ: The Cicret Smart Bracelet puts a touch-controlled projector on your arm. Move over Google Glass

 
