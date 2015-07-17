It will cost you just £15 a month to get 4K live footy this season

BT has announced the price of its BT TV Ultra HD package, which includes the broadcaster's new dedicated 4K channel, and it's cheaper than you might previously have thought.

The channel comes as part of BT's Entertainment Ultra HD package that costs £15 a month. For that fee, you also get BT's new Ultra HD-capable 1TB YouView box, 47 premium channels (13 in HD), and all BT Sport channels, including the new BT Sport Ultra HD.

It also comes with a voucher for £500 off an LG 4K TV.

"BT Sport Ultra HD is the next step in high definition TV and provides a truly cinematic viewing experience and is available only on BT TV," said Delia Bushell, managing director of BT TV and BT Sport.

"We are proud to be innovating and leading the UK TV market with our Entertainment Ultra HD package which offers customers the best in premium TV."

Other BT TV packages are also available, including Entertainment Plus, which costs £10 a month for 25 premium channels on top of the normal Freeview TV line-up. A starter package is also available at no monthly cost, which also includes the BT Sports channels - BT Sport 1, BT Sport Europe, BT Sport 2, and ESPN on BT Sport. It will also feature a new AMC drama and movie channel that is launching in August.

Interested customers will require BT Infinity broadband for all of the above packages.