HBO Now arrives for Android and Amazon devices, no longer an Apple exclusive

You can now watch HBO Now on more devices than your iPhone and Apple TV.

HBO Now is HBO's latest streaming service. It's aimed at cord-cutters because it doesn't require a cable subscription and provides access to HBO's entire catalogue of films, television shows, and other original programming for just $14.99 a month. It launched in the US in April and has been exclusive to Apple devices for the last 90 days.

Google, while at Google I/O this summer, confirmed the service would eventually arrive for Android devices, and now that day has come. If you own an Android phone or tablet, as well as Amazon's Fire devices, you can now access the standalone streaming service. Support for Chromecast, Fire TV, and Fire TV Stick is still coming.



In other words: Apple's exlusive window is over, and now anyone can take advantage of HBO Now to access shows like Game of Thrones and True Detective. HBO Now not only offers on-demand access to HBO's entire library of original series, films, and documentaries but also films through partners.

HBO currently has partnerships with the likes of 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Pictures, so there's plenty to watch. You can read more about HBO Now in our review, in which we described the streaming service as a true cord-cutting experience.