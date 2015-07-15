Want free Netflix? TalkTalk TV is giving six month subscriptions away

TalkTalk is giving away a six months worth of Netflix to all new TalkTalk Plus TV subscribers.

Netflix usually costs £7.49 a month for the standard service, which gives access to HD content and the ability to watch streamed shows and movies on two separate devices at once. The TalkTalk deal gives new customers a voucher to cover the first six months of access.

The offer is available until 23 July and must be redeemed by 31 August.

TalkTalk has also knocked its all-in-one Plus TV package down to £10 a month plus line-rental of £16.70 a month.

It includes the six months of Netflix, the provider's YouView+ box and TV service, up to 17Mbps broadband, unlimited anytime calls landline service, and a 3G mobile SIM with 100 minutes of talktime, 250 texts and 200MB of data a month. The SIM is on a 30-day rolling contract so can be cancelled at any time, but the rest is on an 18-month contract.

You can find out more about TalkTalk's deal on its dedicated page for the Plus TV package.

Netflix has recently put up its prices although existing customers had their subscription fees locked at the old rate for a set period. It is currently the only place to watch shows such as Breaking Bad-prequel Better Call Saul, Orange is the New Black and House of Cards, unless you fork out for the DVDs or Blu-rays when available.